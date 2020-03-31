A winter sports season that was cut short for many still had some highlights for local area athletes at the college level.
While Seaside's Maddi Utti was named Player of the Year in the Mountain West Conference following her junior season at Fresno State, former Gull Jackson Januik had a successful junior year with the men's basketball team at George Fox University in Newberg.
Januik was one of three players for the Bruins to start all 25 games over the 2019-20 season, averaging 25.9 minutes per game.
He was the second-leading scorer with 12.2 points per game. Team-wise, it was a rough year for George Fox, which finished 8-17 overall (4-12 in conference), while the Bruins closed out the season on a six-game losing streak.
Local winter sports athletes competing at the college level:
ASTORIA
Jacob Hulti, Sr. (Willamette swimming) Competed in the sprint freestyles in his final year with the Bearcats. The best times of his four-year college career were 22.91 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle; 50.44 in the 100 freestyle; and 1:53.16 in the 200 freestyle.
Chloee Hunt, Sr. (Evergreen basketball) The two-sport star (volleyball/ basketball) at Evergreen State College finished her athletic career with the Geoducks, playing in 22 of Evergreen's 23 games this winter, with five starts.
Ian Hunt, Fr. (Evergreen basketball) Red-shirted the 2019-20 season.
SEASIDE
Jackson Januik, Jr. (George Fox basketball)
Emy Kiser, Fr. (Whatcom CC basketball) Appeared in 26 of 30 games for the Orcas, who finished 21-9 overall.
Kaitlin Lewis, Asst. coach (NW Christian basketball)
Maddi Utti, Jr. (Fresno State basketball)
ILWACO
Madeline Jacobson, So. (Lower Columbia basketball) Appeared in 29 games for the Red Devils, with three starts in 2019-20. She averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Other regional athletes competing in winter sports at the collegiate level:
Banks
Karlie Gerlinger, Jr., Corban basketball
Dalton Renne, So., Chemeketa basketball
Aspen Slifka, Fr., NW Christian basketball
Columbia Christian
Levi Dalzell, Jr., George Fox basketball
Gaston
Riley Marshall, Fr., Blue Mountain CC basketball
Rainier
Desirae Hansen, So., Portland State basketball
Caymon Rea, Fr., Lower Columbia basketball
Tillamook
Justin Coon, So., Southern Oregon wrestling
Zane Wright, So., Eastern Oregon basketball
Vernonia
Clay Sullivan, So., Clackamas CC basketball
Valley Catholic
Molly Danielson, Sr., Linfield basketball
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.