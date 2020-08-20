Looking for a college sports team to follow this school year? There will be plenty of local interest in the Linn-Benton Roadrunners over the next year.
The sports rosters at Linn-Benton Community College are filled with athletes from Clatsop County. The Roadrunners only have four varsity sports, but local athletes are headed to the Albany school in large numbers.
Volleyball is the only fall sport at Linn-Benton, where Seaside graduate Tori Tomlin will return for her sophomore season with the Roadrunners.
Once the winter sports season begins, the action will pick up with Linn-Benton women’s basketball. Incoming freshmen Brooklynn Hankwitz and Hailey O’Brien will return to the court for the first time since early last March, when Astoria’s season prematurely ended before the state tournament began over coronavirus restrictions.
Linn-Benton baseball will be the main sport to follow.
On last year’s Roadrunner roster were Astoria’s Trey Hageman and Knappa’s Reuben Acosta.
Signed, sealed and headed for Linn-Benton in 2021 will be recently graduated seniors Austin Little and Jake Morrow from Warrenton; Astoria’s Dylan Rush; and Ethan Lindstrom from Naselle. Dawson Evenson of Clatskanie has also signed a letter of intent with the Roadrunners.
“Seems to be a common theme of quality young men coming from the northwest of Oregon,” said Linn-Benton baseball coach Andy Peterson.
Hageman was a sophomore infielder with the Roadrunners last season when Linn-Benton started 6-0 before a doubleheader loss at Everett March 1, the final games before the remainder of the season was canceled.
He was 1-for-2 at the plate and walked twice in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Hageman played in seven of Linn-Benton’s eight games, with six hits and six walks in 26 plate appearances.
Elsewhere, Hageman’s former teammate at Astoria, Jackson Arnsdorf, was 1-4 on the mound as a junior at Corban University this spring.
He pitched 28 innings, with 11 walks, 21 strikeouts and a 3.54 earned run average.
Besides Acosta, former Loggers Kaleb Miller (sophomore, Clark College) and Dale Takalo (sophomore, Blue Mountain) all saw limited action last spring. Takalo has transferred to Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.
A few other local athletes managed to compete before the spring season was canceled.
Astoria graduate Kes Sandstrom, a freshman on the Linfield women’s track team, took part in one track meet before the season ended, and finished eighth in the discus among college throwers (12th overall) in the Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker, March 7 in McMinnville.
She had a personal best throw of 105-feet, eight inches (32.21 meters) in the discus. Sandstrom was also 15th overall in the hammer (94-2 ¾).
In the same meet, Astoria’s Henry Samuelson, a freshman at George Fox, placed 20th overall in both the shot put (34-1 3/4) and the discus (97-0 ¼), both personal bests.
On the track, Seaside graduate Brad Rzewnicki, a sophomore at Gonzaga University, ran in several indoor meets over the winter.
In the Idaho Team Challenge Feb. 7, Rzewnicki ran the mile in a personal best 4 minutes, 35.82 seconds for 16th place.
He took 18th in the 3,000 meters (9:04.37) at the Idaho Vandal Indoor Open Jan. 11.
Area athletes on college rosters last spring:
ASTORIA
Jackson Arnsdorf, Jr., Corban baseball
Trey Hageman, So., Linn-Benton baseball
Henry Samuelson, Fr., George Fox track
Kes Sandstrom, Fr., Linfield track
Nara Van de Grift, Fr., Linfield track
SEASIDE
Gretchen Hoekstre, So., BYU track
Brad Rzewnicki, So., Gonzaga track
Laura (Sibley) Lovell, Linfield assistant track coach
WARRENTON
Niqui Blodgett (Jewell HS), So., George Fox softball
Adriana Dejesus, Fr., Eastern Oregon track
KNAPPA
Reuben Acosta, So., Linn-Benton baseball
Kaleb Miller, So., Clark baseball
Dale Takalo, So., Blue Mountain baseball (has transferred to Lewis-Clark State College)
Athletes from regional schools:
BANKS
Jade Cain, So., Pacific track
Mackenzie Davis, So., Clark softball
Kaylin Hernandez, Fr., Mt. Hood softball
Lucas Hidalgo, Sr., Eastern Oregon track
Kim Jordan, Fr., Clackamas track
Michael King, So., Clackamas track
MaKenna Partain, Sr., U. of Minnesota softball
Dalton Renne, So., Chemeketa baseball
Jakob Sandhagen, Sr., Eastern Oregon track
Dallin Shurts, Jr., Brigham Young track
Shakayla Snyder, Jr., Linfield softball
Hannah VanDomelen, Sr., U. of Providence softball
Hayden Vandehey, Fr., Oregon Tech baseball
CLATSKANIE
Cooper Blodgett, Fr., Bushnell track
Crew Blodgett, Fr., Bushnell track
Olivia Warren, So., Lower Columbia softball
NEAH-KAH-NIE
Bryce Bridge, Fr., Chemeketa baseball
NESTUCCA
Tea Chatelain, Jr., Bushnell track
Cole Strober, So., Pacific baseball
Joseph Wilkinson, Fr., Oregon Tech track
RAINIER
Maria Alberto, Fr., Mt. Hood track
Johnathan Guisinger, Jr., George Fox track
Aspen Norman, Fr., Lower Columbia softball
Sarah Probasco, Sr., Corban softball
Haley Schimmel, Jr., Portland State softball
TAFT
Kelsey Wilkinson, Sr., Linfield softball
TILLAMOOK
Phoebe Brown, So., Portland State track
Dylan Dickson, Fr., Clackamas track
Carter Kunert, Fr., Lane CC track
Gabriel Lachenmeier, Fr., George Fox track
Kara Putman, So., Pacific track
Itzel Vazquez, Fr., Pacific track
VALLEY CATHOLIC
Taylor Isaac, Fr., Pacific track
Makoa Nakamura, Jr., Pacific baseball
VERNONIA
Jacob Medearis, Fr., Clackamas track
College-signed athletes, 2020-21
ASTORIA
Brooklynn Hankwitz, Linn-Benton basketball
Julia Norris, Clackamas softball
Hailey O’Brien, Linn-Benton basketball
Michael Postlewait, Dallas Baptist bass fishing
Dylan Rush, Linn-Benton baseball
SEASIDE
Derrick Bennett, Southern Oregon track
Luke Nelson, Linfield football
WARRENTON
Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball
Melia Kapua, Clackamas volleyball
Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball
Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball
Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball
Mark Warren, Lane CC track
KNAPPA
Kanai Phillip, Western Oregon football
Robert Piña-Morton, Pacific track/cross country
Eli Takalo, Mt. Hood baseball
Madelynn Weaver, Blue Mountain softball
Mason Westerholm, Mt. Hood basketball
ILWACO
Hunter Nisbett, Grays Harbor basketball
Daniel Whiting, Clark cross country
NASELLE
Ethan Lindstrom, Linn-Benton baseball
BANKS
Kinley Hoag, Pierce volleyball
Jacob Slifka, Linfield football
CLATSKANIE
Dawson Evenson, Linn-Benton baseball
Luke Roth, Lane CC soccer
TILLAMOOK
Whitney Averill, Linfield track
Bryan Contreras-Villa, Lane CC soccer
Lexie Crabtree, Clark basketball
Jaiden Funkhouser, Multnomah volleyball
Eve Hernandez, Chemeketa soccer
Perry Reeder, Western Oregon football
VALLEY CATHOLIC
James Baglai, Centralia baseball
VERNONIA
Jordan Walters, Chemeketa volleyball
