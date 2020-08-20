Looking for a college sports team to follow this school year? There will be plenty of local interest in the Linn-Benton Roadrunners over the next year.

The sports rosters at Linn-Benton Community College are filled with athletes from Clatsop County. The Roadrunners only have four varsity sports, but local athletes are headed to the Albany school in large numbers.

Volleyball is the only fall sport at Linn-Benton, where Seaside graduate Tori Tomlin will return for her sophomore season with the Roadrunners.

Once the winter sports season begins, the action will pick up with Linn-Benton women’s basketball. Incoming freshmen Brooklynn Hankwitz and Hailey O’Brien will return to the court for the first time since early last March, when Astoria’s season prematurely ended before the state tournament began over coronavirus restrictions.

Linn-Benton baseball will be the main sport to follow.

On last year’s Roadrunner roster were Astoria’s Trey Hageman and Knappa’s Reuben Acosta.

Signed, sealed and headed for Linn-Benton in 2021 will be recently graduated seniors Austin Little and Jake Morrow from Warrenton; Astoria’s Dylan Rush; and Ethan Lindstrom from Naselle. Dawson Evenson of Clatskanie has also signed a letter of intent with the Roadrunners.

“Seems to be a common theme of quality young men coming from the northwest of Oregon,” said Linn-Benton baseball coach Andy Peterson.

Hageman was a sophomore infielder with the Roadrunners last season when Linn-Benton started 6-0 before a doubleheader loss at Everett March 1, the final games before the remainder of the season was canceled.

He was 1-for-2 at the plate and walked twice in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Hageman played in seven of Linn-Benton’s eight games, with six hits and six walks in 26 plate appearances.

Elsewhere, Hageman’s former teammate at Astoria, Jackson Arnsdorf, was 1-4 on the mound as a junior at Corban University this spring.

He pitched 28 innings, with 11 walks, 21 strikeouts and a 3.54 earned run average.

Besides Acosta, former Loggers Kaleb Miller (sophomore, Clark College) and Dale Takalo (sophomore, Blue Mountain) all saw limited action last spring. Takalo has transferred to Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

A few other local athletes managed to compete before the spring season was canceled.

Astoria graduate Kes Sandstrom, a freshman on the Linfield women’s track team, took part in one track meet before the season ended, and finished eighth in the discus among college throwers (12th overall) in the Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker, March 7 in McMinnville.

She had a personal best throw of 105-feet, eight inches (32.21 meters) in the discus. Sandstrom was also 15th overall in the hammer (94-2 ¾).

In the same meet, Astoria’s Henry Samuelson, a freshman at George Fox, placed 20th overall in both the shot put (34-1 3/4) and the discus (97-0 ¼), both personal bests.

On the track, Seaside graduate Brad Rzewnicki, a sophomore at Gonzaga University, ran in several indoor meets over the winter.

In the Idaho Team Challenge Feb. 7, Rzewnicki ran the mile in a personal best 4 minutes, 35.82 seconds for 16th place.

He took 18th in the 3,000 meters (9:04.37) at the Idaho Vandal Indoor Open Jan. 11.

Area athletes on college rosters last spring:

ASTORIA

Jackson Arnsdorf, Jr., Corban baseball

Trey Hageman, So., Linn-Benton baseball

Henry Samuelson, Fr., George Fox track

Kes Sandstrom, Fr., Linfield track

Nara Van de Grift, Fr., Linfield track

SEASIDE

Gretchen Hoekstre, So., BYU track

Brad Rzewnicki, So., Gonzaga track

Laura (Sibley) Lovell, Linfield assistant track coach

WARRENTON

Niqui Blodgett (Jewell HS), So., George Fox softball

Adriana Dejesus, Fr., Eastern Oregon track

KNAPPA

Reuben Acosta, So., Linn-Benton baseball

Kaleb Miller, So., Clark baseball

Dale Takalo, So., Blue Mountain baseball (has transferred to Lewis-Clark State College)

Athletes from regional schools:

BANKS

Jade Cain, So., Pacific track

Mackenzie Davis, So., Clark softball

Kaylin Hernandez, Fr., Mt. Hood softball

Lucas Hidalgo, Sr., Eastern Oregon track

Kim Jordan, Fr., Clackamas track

Michael King, So., Clackamas track

MaKenna Partain, Sr., U. of Minnesota softball

Dalton Renne, So., Chemeketa baseball

Jakob Sandhagen, Sr., Eastern Oregon track

Dallin Shurts, Jr., Brigham Young track

Shakayla Snyder, Jr., Linfield softball

Hannah VanDomelen, Sr., U. of Providence softball

Hayden Vandehey, Fr., Oregon Tech baseball

CLATSKANIE

Cooper Blodgett, Fr., Bushnell track

Crew Blodgett, Fr., Bushnell track

Olivia Warren, So., Lower Columbia softball

NEAH-KAH-NIE

Bryce Bridge, Fr., Chemeketa baseball

NESTUCCA

Tea Chatelain, Jr., Bushnell track

Cole Strober, So., Pacific baseball

Joseph Wilkinson, Fr., Oregon Tech track

RAINIER

Maria Alberto, Fr., Mt. Hood track

Johnathan Guisinger, Jr., George Fox track

Aspen Norman, Fr., Lower Columbia softball

Sarah Probasco, Sr., Corban softball

Haley Schimmel, Jr., Portland State softball

TAFT

Kelsey Wilkinson, Sr., Linfield softball

TILLAMOOK

Phoebe Brown, So., Portland State track

Dylan Dickson, Fr., Clackamas track

Carter Kunert, Fr., Lane CC track

Gabriel Lachenmeier, Fr., George Fox track

Kara Putman, So., Pacific track

Itzel Vazquez, Fr., Pacific track

VALLEY CATHOLIC

Taylor Isaac, Fr., Pacific track

Makoa Nakamura, Jr., Pacific baseball

VERNONIA

Jacob Medearis, Fr., Clackamas track

College-signed athletes, 2020-21

ASTORIA

Brooklynn Hankwitz, Linn-Benton basketball

Julia Norris, Clackamas softball

Hailey O’Brien, Linn-Benton basketball

Michael Postlewait, Dallas Baptist bass fishing

Dylan Rush, Linn-Benton baseball

SEASIDE

Derrick Bennett, Southern Oregon track

Luke Nelson, Linfield football

WARRENTON

Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball

Melia Kapua, Clackamas volleyball

Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball

Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball

Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball

Mark Warren, Lane CC track

KNAPPA

Kanai Phillip, Western Oregon football

Robert Piña-Morton, Pacific track/cross country

Eli Takalo, Mt. Hood baseball

Madelynn Weaver, Blue Mountain softball

Mason Westerholm, Mt. Hood basketball

ILWACO

Hunter Nisbett, Grays Harbor basketball

Daniel Whiting, Clark cross country

NASELLE

Ethan Lindstrom, Linn-Benton baseball

BANKS

Kinley Hoag, Pierce volleyball

Jacob Slifka, Linfield football

CLATSKANIE

Dawson Evenson, Linn-Benton baseball

Luke Roth, Lane CC soccer

TILLAMOOK

Whitney Averill, Linfield track

Bryan Contreras-Villa, Lane CC soccer

Lexie Crabtree, Clark basketball

Jaiden Funkhouser, Multnomah volleyball

Eve Hernandez, Chemeketa soccer

Perry Reeder, Western Oregon football

VALLEY CATHOLIC

James Baglai, Centralia baseball

VERNONIA

Jordan Walters, Chemeketa volleyball

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

