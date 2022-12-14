Former Astoria athlete Kaylee Mitchell capped her 2022 cross country season with an 18th place finish at the NCAA Division I Championships, held Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Due to the COVID season of 2020, Mitchell is in her junior season for the third straight year at Oregon State, which placed 24th as a team in the NCAA meet.
The NCAA Championship field included 254 runners, with North Carolina State sophomore Katelyn Touhy winning the individual title by covering the 6,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 27.7 seconds. Mitchell’s time was 19:59.2, just edging Utah Valley’s Everlyn Kemboi (19:59.7).
One week earlier, Mitchell was the individual champion and helped lead Oregon State to a fourth place team finish at the NCAA West Region cross country championships, Nov. 11 at University Place, Washington.
Mitchell — who attended Astoria Middle School and competed for Astoria High School for two years before transferring to Sprague High School in Salem — covered the 6,000-meter course at Chambers Bay Golf Course in 19:19.2, finishing first ahead of the University of Portland’s Laura Pellicoro (19:21.8). The West Region included 35 schools and 249 runners in the women’s final.
Mitchell and teammate Grace Fetherstonhaugh both earned second-team all-Pac-12 honors.
The awards are based on placing at the Pac-12 Championships, held Oct. 28 in Riverside, California. Fetherstonhaugh placed ninth and Mitchell was 12th to lead the 10 OSU runners. As a team, the Beavers finished sixth with the second-lowest point total in school history.
Johnson coaches Tillamook to second place
Astoria graduate Kye Johnson, now the head football coach at Tillamook, led the Cheesemakers to a Cowapa League championship this fall. Tillamook reached the 4A state title game, won by Estacada, 32-8. It was Tillamook’s first state championship game appearance since 1977.
Jordan Poyer leads Buffalo defense
The former three-sport star at Astoria is in his 10th NFL season. Poyer has missed four games in 2022 with an elbow injury. In games without Poyer, Buffalo is 1-3; with Poyer in the lineup, the Bills are undefeated (9-0).
Despite missing four games, Poyer is still tied for third in the league in interceptions (four), while Buffalo currently holds down the No. 1 seed in the AFC, with four games remaining.
Other area graduates who recently wrapped up or are closing out the fall sports seasons:
Astoria
Henry Samuelson, Sr., George Fox football
Seaside
Travis Fenton, So., Western Oregon football
Caitlin Hillman, Jr., Linfield golf
Carson Kawasoe, Fr., Santa Clara golf
Cooper Rogien, Fr., George Fox football
Bradley Rzewnicki, Sr., Portland State cross country
Mason Shamion, So. SW Oregon golf
Lawson Talamantez, Fr., Eastern Oregon football
Alexander Teubner, Jr., Boise State football
Warrenton
Forrest Cooley, So., Corban cross country
Avyree Miethe, Fr., Blue Mountain CC volleyball
Abigail Miller, Fr., Corban cross country
Zander Moha, Fr., Corban cross country
Ilwaco
Emma Brundage, Fr., Linfield cross country
Elle Personius, graduate student, Evergreen soccer
Naselle
Peyton Dalton, Fr., Blue Mountain CC volleyball
Regional athletes competing at the next level:
Banks
Tyler Exline, So., Eastern Oregon football
Blake Gobel, So., Eastern Washington football
Ramsey Hering, So., Eastern Oregon football
Jacob Slifka, So., Linfield football
Isaak Turner, So., Pacific golf
Charlie White, Fr., Portland State football
Clatskanie
Tony Cueto, Fr., Pacific football
Rainier
Chloe Crawford, Fr., Clark cross country
Peyton Kneeland, Fr., Clark cross country
St. Helens
Gwen Daoust, Fr., Lewis & Clark soccer
Alyssa Marsh, Fr., George Fox soccer
Dylan Shafer, Fr. Pacific football
Kaitlyn Silva, Sr., Linfield cross country
Scappoose
Andrew Darco, Fr., Linfield soccer
Angelina Dominguez, Fr., Pacific cross country
Caleb Glenn, Fr., Corban golf
Emma Jones, Jr., Portland State soccer
David Mayo, Washington Commanders
Tommy McKedy, So., Western Oregon football
Connor McNabb, Jr., Linfield football
Luke McNabb, Fr., Linfield football
Grace Negelspach, So., Western Oregon soccer
Slater Smiens, So., Western Oregon football
Tillamook
Phoebe Brown, Sr., Portland State cross country
Isabel Hurliman, Jr., Western Oregon volleyball
Gabe Lachenmeier, Sr., George Fox cross country
Dexter Patching, Jr., Pacific cross country
Sarah Pullen, So., George Fox cross country