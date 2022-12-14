Former Astoria athlete Kaylee Mitchell capped her 2022 cross country season with an 18th place finish at the NCAA Division I Championships, held Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Due to the COVID season of 2020, Mitchell is in her junior season for the third straight year at Oregon State, which placed 24th as a team in the NCAA meet.

