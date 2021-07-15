Astoria's Michael Postlewait is finding success in competitive bass fishing at the collegiate level, as he and angling partner Andrew Rickman finished second in the recent Carhartt Bassmaster college series wild card qualifier, held in June at Lay Lake in Shelby County, Alabama.
As a freshman at Dallas Baptist University, Postlewait will now compete along with Rickman in the Bassmasters College National Championship, Aug. 12-14 on the St. Lawrence River out of Waddington, New York.
He and Rickman have helped the DBU club sports team to its best finish ever.
Winners of the wild card event were McKendree University's Blake Jackson and Trevor McKinney, who finished with a two-day total of 30 pounds, 2 ounces.
Down to their last chance to qualify for nationals, Postlewait and Rickman caught the largest bag of the entire tournament on their second day, weighing 18 pounds, 6 ounces. As a result, they climbed from 23rd place to second, and brought their two-day total to 29 pounds, 6 ounces.
After catching 11 pounds on Day 1 at the south end of the lake, Postlewait and Rickman ran up the river and landed on a current break that was loaded with big spotted bass.
“We basically scrapped everything we did yesterday,” Rickman told bassmaster.com. “The first day of practice we were fishing the dam, and (Postlewait) caught a 4.89 spotted bass. So, we got up there today and they cut the current off a little bit and we had four in the first 20 minutes and five in the first 40 minutes, and we kept culling throughout the day.”
With only minutes left to fish, Postlewait cast into the current and caught a 3½-pound spotted bass.
“We were sitting in a little eddy, just enough to where we could hold there, and we were bombing 5XDs and 6XDs (fishing lures), whatever we didn’t snap off, into the current,” Postlewait said. “We had to weed through the striper. We caught 30 stripers today, and every once in a while, it would be a 3-pound spot.”
Other local graduates competing at the next level this summer:
Justin Morris, Seaside
The Class of 2021 senior took part in the Oregon 4A All-Star series, June 19-20 at North Marion, where Morris was 5-for-8 at the plate with four RBIs, and also pitched four innings and struck out four batters. He is currently playing for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club.
Tony Tumbarello, Astoria
The former Fisherman also played in the 4A All-Star games, helping the North team win two of three games to win the series. After a 10-2 win for the South in Game 1, the North answered with victories of 9-1 and 17-4. Tumbarello was 2-for-5 and walked twice at the plate, and played left field. He plans to play next season at Linn-Benton.
Also competing on the diamond this summer:
Jackson Arnsdorf (Astoria), Corvallis Knights — Currently has a 1-1 record in eight appearances, with one save. Has pitched 12 2/3 innings, with 13 strikeouts, nine walks, nine hits allowed and a 4.26 earned run average.
Conor Harber (Astoria), Acereros de Monclova — In his second season in the professional Mexican League, he has started nine games pitched 43 innings in 2021 for the defending Mexican League champions.
Jake Morrow (Warrenton), Willamette Wild Bills/Portland Pickles — In a 21-14 win over the Portland Gherkins last week, Morrow was 2-for-3 and scored four runs with two RBIs. He is currently among the hitting leaders in the Wild Wild West League. Was picked up by the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League this week.
Dylan Rush (Astoria), Willamette Wild Bills
Dale Takalo (Knappa), Cowlitz Black Bears — Has started two games this season, and pitched 20 1/3 innings in 10 appearances, with 15 strikeouts, six walks, 24 hits allowed and a 5.31 ERA. The Black Bears host the Portland Pickles July 20-22.
Eli Takalo (Knappa), Cowlitz Black Bears
Local athletes currently playing this summer for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club:
(AAA Hilander Dental)
Duane Falls, Warrenton
Kolten Lindstrom, Naselle
Drew Miller, Knappa
Justin Morris, Seaside
Joey Strange, Naselle
(AA Rohl Roofing)
Karson Hawkins, Astoria
Gunnar Olson, Astoria