Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday night, as Tennessee won a battle of unbeaten teams with a 42-16 victory over the Bills.
Because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Titans, the game was postponed from Sunday, and was just the second time since 1946 that an NFL game was played on a Tuesday.
Poyer had a team-high seven tackles, and leads Buffalo in both solo tackles and overall tackles through five games.
Last week, Pro Football Focus rated Poyer as the second best safety in the league through four games.
Buffalo hosts defending champion Kansas City next Monday night.
Scott closing in on college choice
Before the 2020-21 high school sports season officially gets underway, one Warrenton Warrior is thinking about 2021-22 and beyond.
Senior lineman Tristan “T.T.” Scott made another college visit Tuesday, this time to Pacific University.
He has also made visits to George Fox, Lewis & Clark, the University of Redlands in California, and Whitworth (Spokane), with a few Zoom meetings and mini-workouts.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 295 pounds on his recruiting profile (up from 6-0, 250 on last year's roster), Scott currently has scholarship offers to play football at Pacific, the Redlands and Whitworth, and is leaning towards Pacific or Whitworth.
Scott was a second-team all-Northwest League defensive lineman in 2019, and made honorable mention as an offensive lineman.
