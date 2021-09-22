Former Seaside runner Bradley Rzewnicki, now competing for the University of Arizona, finished 64th overall out of 194 runners in the U.C. Riverside Invitational, held Saturday in Riverside, California.

Rzewnicki covered the 8,000-meter course in 25 minutes, 22.7 seconds, helping the Wildcats to a seventh place team finish out of 25 scoring schools.

Cal Baptist won the team title with 56 points.

Rzewnicki was Arizona's third runner, behind teammates Shem Kemboi (24th) and Timothy Kibet (44th).

Rzewnicki's personal best in the 8,000 is 24:50, set in his sophomore season at Gonzaga in 2019. Following his junior year at Gonzaga, Rzewnicki transferred to Arizona, where he is currently listed as a sophomore for the Wildcats.

Safety first

Clatsop County is apparently a strong producer of safeties on the football field.

A pair of former Seaside Gulls are safeties for their respective schools at the collegiate level, while Astoria's most well-known safety is off to a good start in his ninth NFL season.

Jordan Poyer, the 2009 Astoria High School graduate in his fifth year with the Buffalo Bills, has nine tackles in two games with the Bills, coming off a 35-0 win last week at Miami.

Meanwhile, Seaside graduate Alexander Teubner is a sophomore safety for the Boise State football team. Currently second string for the Broncos, Teubner has one tackle in two games for Boise State.

Former Gull Aedyn Cook is a freshman safety for the Pacific University football team.

Local athletes, competing in fall sports at the college or professional levels:

Astoria

Julia Norris, Fr., Grays Harbor soccer

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Henry Samuelson, So., George Fox football

Seaside

Aedyn Cook, Fr., Pacific football

Caitlin Hillman, Fr., Linfield golf

Luke Nelson, Fr., Linfield football

Bradley Rzewnicki, So., Arizona cross country

Alexander Teubner, So., Boise State football

Ilwaco

Elle Personius, Fr., Evergreen soccer

Ethan Personius, So., Evergreen soccer

Regional athletes competing at the college level:

Banks

Tyler Exline, Fr., Eastern Oregon football

Blake Gobel, Fr., Eastern Washington football

Ramsey Hering, Fr., Eastern Oregon football

KinLey Hoag, Fr., Mt. Hood CC volleyball

Twister McComas, Sr., Western Oregon football

Jacob Slifka, Fr., Linfield football

Isaak Turner, Fr., Pacific golf

Rainier

Breana Edwards, Sr., Indiana volleyball

Johnathan Guisinger, Sr., George Fox cross country

Tillamook

Kaleb Boomer, Fr., George Fox football

Phoebe Brown, Sr., Portland State cross country

Everardo Hernandez-Morales, Fr., Chemeketa soccer

Isabel Hurliman, So., Western Oregon volleyball

Gabe Lachenmeier, Fr., George Fox cross country

Dexter Patching, So., Umpqua Valley CC cross country

Sarah Pullen, Fr., George Fox cross country

Kara Putman, Jr., Pacific cross country

Valley Catholic

Isaac Flemmer, Fr., Eastern Washington football

Will French, Fr., Linfield football

Callie Kawaguchi, Jr., Linfield soccer

Nathan Lulay, Fr., Linfield football

Connor Matto, So., Pacific soccer

Taylor Menkens, Sr., Seattle Pacific soccer

Jakob Pruitt, Sr., Western Oregon football

