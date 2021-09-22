Former Seaside runner Bradley Rzewnicki, now competing for the University of Arizona, finished 64th overall out of 194 runners in the U.C. Riverside Invitational, held Saturday in Riverside, California.
Rzewnicki covered the 8,000-meter course in 25 minutes, 22.7 seconds, helping the Wildcats to a seventh place team finish out of 25 scoring schools.
Cal Baptist won the team title with 56 points.
Rzewnicki was Arizona's third runner, behind teammates Shem Kemboi (24th) and Timothy Kibet (44th).
Rzewnicki's personal best in the 8,000 is 24:50, set in his sophomore season at Gonzaga in 2019. Following his junior year at Gonzaga, Rzewnicki transferred to Arizona, where he is currently listed as a sophomore for the Wildcats.
Safety first
Clatsop County is apparently a strong producer of safeties on the football field.
A pair of former Seaside Gulls are safeties for their respective schools at the collegiate level, while Astoria's most well-known safety is off to a good start in his ninth NFL season.
Jordan Poyer, the 2009 Astoria High School graduate in his fifth year with the Buffalo Bills, has nine tackles in two games with the Bills, coming off a 35-0 win last week at Miami.
Meanwhile, Seaside graduate Alexander Teubner is a sophomore safety for the Boise State football team. Currently second string for the Broncos, Teubner has one tackle in two games for Boise State.
Former Gull Aedyn Cook is a freshman safety for the Pacific University football team.
Local athletes, competing in fall sports at the college or professional levels:
Astoria
Julia Norris, Fr., Grays Harbor soccer
Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Henry Samuelson, So., George Fox football
Seaside
Aedyn Cook, Fr., Pacific football
Caitlin Hillman, Fr., Linfield golf
Luke Nelson, Fr., Linfield football
Bradley Rzewnicki, So., Arizona cross country
Alexander Teubner, So., Boise State football
Ilwaco
Elle Personius, Fr., Evergreen soccer
Ethan Personius, So., Evergreen soccer
Regional athletes competing at the college level:
Banks
Tyler Exline, Fr., Eastern Oregon football
Blake Gobel, Fr., Eastern Washington football
Ramsey Hering, Fr., Eastern Oregon football
KinLey Hoag, Fr., Mt. Hood CC volleyball
Twister McComas, Sr., Western Oregon football
Jacob Slifka, Fr., Linfield football
Isaak Turner, Fr., Pacific golf
Rainier
Breana Edwards, Sr., Indiana volleyball
Johnathan Guisinger, Sr., George Fox cross country
Tillamook
Kaleb Boomer, Fr., George Fox football
Phoebe Brown, Sr., Portland State cross country
Everardo Hernandez-Morales, Fr., Chemeketa soccer
Isabel Hurliman, So., Western Oregon volleyball
Gabe Lachenmeier, Fr., George Fox cross country
Dexter Patching, So., Umpqua Valley CC cross country
Sarah Pullen, Fr., George Fox cross country
Kara Putman, Jr., Pacific cross country
Valley Catholic
Isaac Flemmer, Fr., Eastern Washington football
Will French, Fr., Linfield football
Callie Kawaguchi, Jr., Linfield soccer
Nathan Lulay, Fr., Linfield football
Connor Matto, So., Pacific soccer
Taylor Menkens, Sr., Seattle Pacific soccer
Jakob Pruitt, Sr., Western Oregon football