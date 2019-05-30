Alex Teubner, Seaside

Seaside's Alex Teubner, who had an outstanding senior season with the Gulls in 2018, hopes to be carrying the ball for Boise State in the near future.

 Boise State photo

Seaside senior Alex Teubner has accepted a walk-on opportunity to play football for the Boise State Broncos.

Teubner was the Cowapa League's Offensive Player of the Year last season, and was one of four Seaside players on the first team all-state offense after rushing for 2,420 yards and scoring 44 touchdowns in the 2018 season.

Astoria athletic director Howard Rub announced that five Astoria seniors will be competing at the college level in 2019-20.

The list includes Ian Hunt, who will play basketball and compete in track at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington.

Josiah Hirsch plans to play football at Occidental College in Los Angeles, while teammate Henry Samuelson will play football at George Fox University.

Seniors Kes Sandstrom and Nara Van De Grift plan to compete in track at Linfield College.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

