Seaside's Maddi Utti is making the most of what could be her final season of college basketball.
The senior at Long Beach State is leading her team in almost every category, following a standout senior season last year at Fresno State.
Now 14-3 overall, the Beach (formerly the 49ers) is 7-2 in the Big West Conference following a 74-63 win Thursday night over Cal State-Bakersfield.
And Utti is playing a big part in the team's success, as she played all 40 minutes and scored a team-high 21 points in Thursday's win, with 10 rebounds and three assists, her fourth double-double of the season.
The graduate of Seaside High School and a former star at Fresno State, Utti was granted an extra year of athletic eligibility, and she's making the most of it.
Utti currently leads Long Beach in several statistical categories, at both ends of the floor. She leads the Beach in scoring (13.3 points per game), rebounding (8.7 per game), steals (53) and blocks (17).
Utti has topped the 20-point mark four times this season, has led the team in scoring eight times, and has registered five double-digit rebounding games.
For her efforts, she has twice been named Big West Conference Player of the Week.
Before Thursday's win over CSU-Bakersfield, Long Beach State had a three-game win streak snapped with a 68-58 loss to UC Davis last Saturday. Utti had 18 points with a team-high nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Mitchell sets OSU record
Kaylee Mitchell, who attended Astoria High School for two years before transferring to Sprague High School, is now an official record-holder at Oregon State.
After graduating from Sprague and attending Seattle-Pacific University, Mitchell transferred to Oregon State, where she has added to her already impressive list of accomplishments in track and cross country.
Mitchell, who competed in the women's steeple chase at last summer's Olympic Trials but failed to make the U.S. track team, recently shattered the Oregon State record in the 3,000 meters.
As the Beavers were closing out competition at the UW Invitational in Seattle last Friday and Saturday, Mitchell finished third in the 3,000 in a time of 9 minutes, 3.26 seconds.
It was a new personal best for Mitchell and also set a new OSU school record, previously 9:23.36, set by Juliana Mount in 2019.
Mitchell's teammate, junior Grace Fetherstonhaugh, finished seventh in the same race, also topping the former school record in 9:06.86.
“We are building great momentum with this team,” said Oregon State coach Louie Quintana. “We had huge races by our 3K group. Kaylee clocking 9:03 and Grace with 9:06 is amazing stuff."
In her fourth year of college, Mitchell is still just a redshirt junior in athletic eligibility.