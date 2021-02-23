Two former Seaside Seagulls were in the college sports news over the past week.
Fresno State women's basketball senior Maddi Utti helped lead the Bulldogs to their 14th overall win Sunday, an 82-61 victory at San Diego State.
Utti scored 19 points and grabbed seven rounds with four assists and three steals, the fourth time in the last six games with at least four assists, and her most points since scoring 20, Jan. 23 vs. Boise State.
Fresno State was coming off a 79-77 loss at San Diego State just one day earlier.
After an 11-0 run by the Aztecs into the second quarter, the Bulldogs answered with a 15-2 stretch sparked by seven points from Utti.
“Maddi really helped out tonight,” said Fresno State coach Jaime White. “I thought she was very aggressive offensively. I thought our press was better. We forced (the Aztecs) into 15 turnovers. Good team win and good second night.”
Fresno State hosts UNLV in its last regular season series, beginning Thursday. Game 1 tips off at 6 p.m. and will stream live on the Mountain West Network.
Running Rzewnicki
Former Seaside athlete Bradley Rzewnicki was running again last weekend, competing for the University of Arizona men's cross country team at the Dave Murray Invitational at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Tuscon, Arizona.
It was the team's last regular season meet of the 2021 spring season, before the Wildcats take part in the Pac-12 championships March 5.
Rzewnicki ran the 8,000 meters in 25 minutes, 48.7 seconds to finish 16th out of 36 runners, and was the third runner for Arizona, which finished third in the team standings beind UCLA and California.
After graduating from Seaside High School, Rzewnicki spent three years running track and cross country at Gonzaga University.
Listed as a junior with the Gonzaga indoor track team in early 2020, Rzewnicki is currently listed as a freshman on the Arizona cross country roster.