Astoria High School athletic director Howard Rub picked up two prestigious awards last week, as he was named the Oregon Athletic Directors Association's (OADA) Athletic Director of the Year, in both the 4A and 4A/5A/6A categories.
Or, in Rub's words, “a pretty humbling experience.”
Rub is in his 19th year as the head football coach at Astoria, and the 15th as the school's athletic director.
“The award says for 2019, but it's really something that I feel the department has been recognized for in our efforts over the years,” he said. “It's still a 'team award,' for everyone in the program and the school, from the administrators to coaches to volunteers.”
Previously, Rub spent four years as the head football coach and athletic director at Dwight Township High School in Illinois, and was the athletic director for one year at Corvallis High School before coming to Astoria.
“I knew beforehand that I would be the representative for the 4A award, so they wanted to make sure I was in attendance,” Rub said of the recent OADA awards banquet. “But the 4A/5A/6A award was not expected. It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by your peers. And it speaks of the assistance and help I've had over the years from the school and my assistants, the latest being Emily Delay.”
The member of numerous coaching associations and boards, Rub is an eight-team winner of the football Coach of the Year in the Cowapa League, leading Astoria to one state championship and four league championships. He has twice been selected to coach in the annual East-West Shrine game in Baker City.
