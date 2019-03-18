Astoria senior Ian Hunt recently signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington — one of two local athletes to sign letters in order to continue their athletic careers in college.

Hunt, a first team all-Cowapa League player last season, will join his sister Chloee, who currently plays volleyball and basketball for the Geoducks of Evergreen State.

Their mother, Angee (Henderson) Hunt, played volleyball at the University of Oregon from 1991-94.

Seaside senior Gretchen Hoekstre signed a letter-of-intent Monday to compete in track and field at Brigham Young University.

As a junior in 2017-18, Hoekstre won the 4A state title in the shot put and took second in the discus.

Other regional athletes who have signed letters of intent:

Banks

Isabella Albert, Columbia Basin volleyball

Dakota Bunn, Umpqua baseball

Aspen Slifka, NW Christian U. basketball

Hayden Vandehey, Oregon Tech baseball

Gaston

Hannah Ranes, Columbia Basin volleyball

Rainier

Taleah King, Mt. Hood softball

Tillamook

Carter Kunert, Lane CC cross country/track

Valley Catholic

Taylor Isaac, Oregon Tech cross country/track

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.