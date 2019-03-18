Astoria senior Ian Hunt recently signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington — one of two local athletes to sign letters in order to continue their athletic careers in college.
Hunt, a first team all-Cowapa League player last season, will join his sister Chloee, who currently plays volleyball and basketball for the Geoducks of Evergreen State.
Their mother, Angee (Henderson) Hunt, played volleyball at the University of Oregon from 1991-94.
Seaside senior Gretchen Hoekstre signed a letter-of-intent Monday to compete in track and field at Brigham Young University.
As a junior in 2017-18, Hoekstre won the 4A state title in the shot put and took second in the discus.
Other regional athletes who have signed letters of intent:
Banks
Isabella Albert, Columbia Basin volleyball
Dakota Bunn, Umpqua baseball
Aspen Slifka, NW Christian U. basketball
Hayden Vandehey, Oregon Tech baseball
Gaston
Hannah Ranes, Columbia Basin volleyball
Rainier
Taleah King, Mt. Hood softball
Tillamook
Carter Kunert, Lane CC cross country/track
Valley Catholic
Taylor Isaac, Oregon Tech cross country/track
