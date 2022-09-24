The year ahead could be a remarkable one for a handful of local cross-country teams.
The Astoria boys finished eighth at state last year, and their top three runners were juniors.
That means the Fishermen, under new coach Jeremy Boutin, are ready to move up – perhaps way up. Class 4A state champion Siuslaw, second place Sisters and fourth place Valley Catholic are now all 3A schools.
Astoria senior John Clement will be one of the top runners in the Cowapa League, and the Fishermen have added Seaside’s top runner, junior James Roehr, to the Astoria lineup.
On the girls side, Astoria senior Ella Zilli is the league’s top returning runner, after placing fourth in the district meet behind three Valley Catholic runners.
The Lady Fish and Lady Gulls could be chasing Tillamook for the team title, while Scappoose and St. Helens should both add depth to the league.
At the 3A level, former Seaside coach Frank Januik now leads Warrenton cross-country, and it’s the Warriors who will now have to deal with new district member Valley Catholic, along with an impressive list of normally strong private schools.
The Warrenton boys will have to replace a number of seniors, including Zander Moha, who placed seventh at state last year.
Meanwhile, the best chance for a Knappa state title this fall will come from the Logger boys cross-country team.
Knappa finished fifth at state last year, with four juniors and a freshman as their top five finishers. Senior Isaiah Rodriguez is the top returning 2A runner in the state.