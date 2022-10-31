The Knappa boys cross-country program has been breaking barriers and setting school records for the past four years.
Meet after meet, Logger runners are bringing home all sorts of medals, trophies and ribbons.
And now they’re on the verge of earning some major hardware.
First up, the 2A District 1 meet on Thursday at Cook Park in Tigard, where the Knappa boys easily won the team scoring, placing five runners in the top seven.
On Saturday at Lane Community College, Isaiah Rodriguez and four other Knappa seniors will run their final races, hoping to give the Loggers a first in their pursuit of a state championship team trophy.
In a simulated state meet according to times and team depth, the Knappa boys are second behind Union by just two points. Rodriguez is slated for a top-four finish individually.
“As far as our team is concerned, I think we’re going to do pretty good,” said Rodriguez, who, as a freshman, was part of Knappa’s sixth-place finish in the 2019 state meet in which senior teammate Robert Piña-Morton took second in 16:00.3.
“I definitely want to take the (state meet) school record, which is 16-flat by one of my former teammates,” Rodriguez said, referring to Piña-Morton. “So I’d like to go under 16, and I’m really hoping for our team to win it.”
Stan Sporseen, the Knappa coach when Rodriguez came in as a freshman, said, “Isaiah told me after the state meet his freshman year he wanted to break Robert’s school record and win the state championship. He’s on the cusp.”
Teamwise, Rodriguez said, “Union and Bandon are definitely high up there. I see Union as our top competitor.”
‘Put the work in’
Fittingly, 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Knappa’s best-ever finish at state, a third-place showing in 2002, when the Loggers finished behind Oakridge and Enterprise. Mike Allen led Knappa that day, taking ninth. Curtis Olds was Knappa’s next highest placer, at 24th.
Gary Jacobson was the coach of the 2002 Loggers. A few years ago, Sporseen handed the baton to Amanda Isom. In 2018, the Knappa boys had just two runners.
Sporseen rebuilt the program, and Isom — with assistants Hannah Bryan and Josh Fry — is ready to take the Loggers across the finish line, with Rodriguez leading the way.
Sporseen says now, “Isaiah has put the work in. If you would have seen him as a seventh grader, you wouldn’t even know it’s the same kid.”
Rodriguez “wasn’t really excited about running early in his seventh grade year — kind of going through the motions,” he said. “Then something clicked to start his eighth grade year, and you could see him start to take off. He has made an amazing transformation both physically and emotionally.”
Rodriguez says Sporseen “taught me a lot, like he did with Robert. A lot about guts and just being an athlete. He was telling us the truth, and was very blunt. He would say, ‘It’s gonna hurt and it’s gonna suck.’ But that’s what we needed, and that’s what built my base for continuing cross-country.”
The former coach confirms that.
“I rode him pretty good at times, and he stuck with it,” Sporseen said.
“He wouldn’t baby us,” Rodriguez said of his former coach. “A lot of the workouts that he gave us were high intensity. It wasn’t real high mileage, but they were really hard, and I think that’s what made me the runner I am today.”
After running in the 2019 state meet, the 2020-21 school year did not have an official state meet, and Rodriguez was second individually last year in 16:28.8, with Knappa placing fifth in the team standings.
In the district and state meets, Knappa will be running against a field of Class 2A and 1A schools, not the 5A and 6A teams the Loggers have been competing against every weekend for the last two months.
Knappa has spent most of the 2022 season running against the big dogs.
“Nike Portland, the Meriwether Classic … a lot of those meets didn’t have any other 2A schools around,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez has a PR time of 15:46.3, and he knows the course at Lane Community College, both wet and dry. An individual championship is certainly within his grasp.
“That would mean a lot to me,” he said. “That’s what I’m aiming for. I know I will have some good competition, and it’s going to be a tough race, but I think I’ve got it in me.”
Meanwhile, the Astoria boys are also hoping for a top five finish in the 4A division.
Occasionally, some of the best athletes in the lower Columbia region end up transferring to Astoria, Clatsop County’s biggest high school.
Astoria landed James Roehr, Seaside’s best runner, but the Fishermen couldn’t reel in Rodriguez.
“A couple Astoria runners really wanted me to go and live in town and run for the Astoria team,” he said. “I don’t know if they were completely serious, but I know they wouldn’t be complaining if I went and joined their team.”
But Rodriguez said that his heart is in Knappa.
“This is where I grew up. And I’ve bonded so much with this team … I wouldn’t, and I couldn’t, leave,” he said.
‘Sheer grit’
Knappa’s best individual finish at state was by Piña-Morton, second in 2019 behind Seth Bergeron (15:50.5) of St. Stephen’s Academy.
In addition to Sporseen, Rodriguez learned the ins and outs of cross-country from Piña-Morton, his teammate for a year.
“He was a senior when I was a freshman, so I only got to run with him one year,” Rodriguez said. “He taught me a lot. He had really good natural talent. That’s where a lot of it came from. A lot of the times he ran were just off sheer grit. I wish I had that kind of mentality.”
Rodriguez hopes to be running at the collegiate level at this time next year.
“I’ve taken a tour at Western Oregon University. I met the coach and the team, and I loved it there,” he said. “I haven’t decided on where I’m going to go, but Western Oregon is in my mind. There’s a lot of other colleges out there that I would like to take a look at before I make my final decision.
“Right now, I’m just keeping my eyes open to opportunities, and hold off my commitment as long as possible.”