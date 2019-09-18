Warrenton High School has some pretty good athletes roaming the halls. Morrow, Little, Ramsey, Warren …
Memorize the names. They’re the all-league, all-state and likely future hall of fame Warriors.
But for the next few days or so, Warrenton will be celebrating the past. All the way back to 1954.
The latest class of inductees is set to take its place in the school’s Hall of Fame, with a dinner and ceremony set for Saturday.
This year’s group includes three athletes, one coach, a musician, one team and two contributors.
Warrenton baseball coach Lennie Wolfe — who took the 1998 team to a state championship and knows about half the field of this year’s inductees — couldn’t be happier to see his team inducted.
“They were special,” said Wolfe, who also took Warrenton back to the state title game at Volcanoes Stadium last spring, where several members of the ‘98 team showed up to watch.
“It was a good group of athletes,” he said. “It was one of the most talented we ever had, but also one of the hardest-working groups ever. We did not have a weakness, anywhere on the field (nine all-league players).
“But it was also one of the most cohesive teams I’ve ever coached,” Wolfe said. “When we listed our team captain, we listed the entire team.”
The 1998 Warriors also set standards that still continue within the program.
“Teams that are honored or make the Hall of Fame are remembered for different reasons,” Wolfe said. “Some by their achievements, some by their actions. And the 1998 team was one of the most selfless teams that I’ve ever coached.”
Warrenton lost the state title to Nyssa in 1998 12-11, when a controversial call in the bottom of the ninth allowed the Bulldogs to score the tying run.
Instant replay probably would have overturned the call, in which the Warriors had seemingly turned a game-ending double play.
The players were crushed, but “they didn’t complain,” Wolfe said. “Instead, they were out there after the game, thanking our fans for coming. They didn’t hang their heads or complain to media. That’s not our way. I think I was more proud of that team for their class and how they carried themselves off the field, than for their accomplishments on the field.”
Warrenton’s Class of 2019 hall of famers:
• Victor Graham (Class of 1954) — Graham was an outstanding high school athlete (all-league tackle in football) who became very involved with Youth for Christ in the Chicago area. He directed the Fox Valley YFC in Wheaton for eight years.
• Marilyn Swindler Shayegan (1966) — Shayegan excelled in Jim Hansen’s music program at Warrenton, went to The Juilliard School in New York City, then played in the Tehran Symphony Orchestra for many years.
• Bob Graves (1969) — After 50 years, he still holds the school records in the 100-meter (11.04 seconds) and 200-meter (22.64) sprints, both set in 1969. In 1968, he was the district champion in the 220 and 440, and ran a leg on the district-winning 440-yard relay.
He went on to a stellar career at Oregon College of Education (Western Oregon University), then a career as an airline pilot.
• Daniel Sturgell (1997) — Sturgell was a two-time state wrestling champion (1996 at 134 pounds; 1997 at 151 pounds), then a three-time All-American at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, where he finished with 92 career victories (just ahead of Wes Balensifer’s 91).
In the national championships, Sturgell took second place at 184 pounds in both 1999 and 2001, and third place in 2000. He was All-American all three years.
• Gary McBride — A longtime teacher, coach and athletic director, McBride had many successes both in and out of the classroom.
As boys basketball coach (1983-84 to 1985-86; 1993-94; and 2001-02 to 2003-04), he was league Coach of the Year and led the Warriors to a fourth-place finish at state in 2004. McBride has served as an assistant coach in baseball and football.
Wolfe said, “If there’s one person who belongs in the Warrenton Hall of Fame, it’s Gary. Gary McBride is one of the hardest-working men I know. When Warrenton needed someone to fill a spot, Gary was always there. He could take over any program in any sport, and have that program contending for a state championship.”
• 1998 baseball team — Led by Wolfe (league Coach of the Year) and assistant Jim Dickson, the Warriors went 21-6 overall, won the league title, had nine all-league players, and advanced to their first state championship.
Mitch Johnson (first team designated hitter and the Warriors’ third baseman), Jon Elliott (second team pitcher) and Troy Buganan (third team shortstop) were named all-state.
• Muriel Dunn — Dunn has been very active, including scholarship committees, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Voice of Democracy essay contest. She is probably best known for the finest pies raffled at Warrenton events.
• Walt Ferguson — Ferguson, of Ferguson Lumber, was very involved with students, first taking photos at sporting events, then tutoring when needed and finally donating money for scoreboards and the school’s batting cage (“Walt’s Lumberyard”).
In 2012, he donated $7,500 to the school’s athletic department for the purchase of a new scoreboard for the softball field, and also funded a new scoreboard for baseball.
