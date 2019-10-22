Astoria's Infinity Gymnastics Xcel competition team recently took part in a pre-season event at the Multnomah Athletic Club judges open meet.
Each team member received judge's feedback at each apparatus, as well as a score.
The pre-season meet “was a great way to kick off their competition season, to get the nerves out for our new team members and see how they score and get feedback from the judges, before competition season gets underway,” said Nancy Taylor, Infinity Gymnastics executive director.
This year's roster for the Bronze Team includes: Erika Gantenbein, Corinne Geyer, Kalista Giles and Nevaeh Nichols; the Silver Team consists of Lillian Andrew, Karli Gantenbein, Lily Schaelling and Sofia Shipley; and the Gold Team features Maevri Bergerson and Audrey Steele.
The 2020 Xcel competition team schedule begins with the “Reach for the Goal” meet, Jan. 3-5, followed by the Top Gun meet, Feb. 7-9.
