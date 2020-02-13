The competition teams for Astoria's Infinity Gymnastics made a trip to McMinnville last weekend, to take part in the “Top Gun Team Challenge,” held at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.
Infinity's Xcel Bronze, Silver and Gold teams were among 45 other clubs competing.
“Our girls loved the venue and had a positive experience,” said Nancy Taylor, a coach with Infinity. “And they are excited for their upcoming meet (the Shamrock Invitational, March 14-15).”
Infinity's Bronze team won the most hardware from the Top Gun meet.
Kalista Giles scored third-place with a 9.1 score on the balance beam and 36.0 in the all-around for seventh.
Corrine Geyer was fifth with a 9.175 on vault, and her all-around score was 35.975 for fourth place.
Nevaeh Nichols was fifth on floor exercise (9.2) and 11th in all-around (35.4); and Erika Gantenbein was fifth on vault (9.175) and 13th in all-around (35.125).
For the Silver team, Karli Gantenbein was sixth with a 9.225 on vault, and 13th in all-around (35.125).
Infinity's lone Gold team placer was Audrey Steele, fourth on vault (8.525) and sixth in all-around (32.85).
