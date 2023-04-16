Mike Jacobson has resigned as coach of the Astoria girls basketball team, citing parent and player criticism.
Jacobson, who was hired in Astoria in 2014 after successful runs as girls basketball coach in Knappa and Seaside, made his decision Wednesday and turned in his resignation Thursday.
“It was my choice to resign,” Jacobson wrote in a statement. “After 22 years, 401 wins, numerous league titles and state tournament appearances, it wasn’t good enough for a couple parents and players.”
The Astoria program, he wrote, became a parent-and-player run program, and “I’ll never coach for a program that's run by the parents and the players, and that's what it's coming down to,” he said. “You've got parents who are donating money, and they think they can come in and do whatever. I don’t want anything to do with that. So I resigned as of Wednesday this last week.”
Astoria principal Lynn Jackson said, “We appreciate the service that Mike Jacobson has given, not just as a coach at Astoria, but Oregon high school athletics in general. He’s had a great career.
“I can speak as a parent as well,” said Jackson, whose daughter played basketball for Jacobson. “I appreciate the instruction that he’s given to our student-athletes. We thank him for his time and dedication. We greatly appreciate Mike, and wish him the best going forward.”
Jacobson said it was a recent players meeting that led to his decision.
“When there was a players meeting behind my back, that’s why I resigned,” he stated. “By the end of the meeting the players had decided to get me out and to hire my assistant as their head coach. So when I heard that I was done. I just thought, 'It's not worth it.' But I'm at peace with it.”
The Astoria coaching position has not been filled.
Jacobson took the Lady Fishermen to a third-place finish at the 4A state tournament in March, the highest finish for an Astoria girls’ team since 1981. Astoria was 26-3 for the 2022-2023 season, the most wins since a 25-5 record in 1999-2000.
After a 5-2 start in nonleague play, Astoria won 20 straight games before a 52-42 semifinal loss to eventual state runner-up Gladstone. Astoria’s 50-37 win over Crook County in the quarterfinals was the first state tournament victory for an Astoria girls’ team since 2002.
The Lady Fishermen won the third-place consolation game on the final day of the tournament, a 51-34 decision over Marshfield.
As successful as it was, the season was Jacobson's most difficult from a stress standpoint. “It’s not even close," he said. "This year was by far the hardest year, mentally, coaching, with everything going on.
“This isn’t the way I wanted to resign, but I felt like I didn’t have a choice,” Jacobson wrote in his statement.
In his coaching career, Jacobson took girls basketball programs from Knappa, Seaside and Astoria to state tournaments.
Head coaches Tracie Nygaard-Brockey, in Knappa, and Marla Olstedt, in Seaside, were both coached by Jacobson.
One of his favorite teams was the 2019-2020 Astoria squad, in which the Lady Fishermen enjoyed a weeklong, three-game road trip to Alaska.
Astoria was 22-3 overall and won a state playoff game at home to qualify for the state tournament, which was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic the day the tournament was to have started.
The highlight of coaching, he said, is “just the relationships you build with players. I've already heard from a handful of players who I've coached in the past, saying how I've made a difference in their life. That's what coaching is, for the most part.”