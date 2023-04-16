Mike Jacobson has resigned as coach of the Astoria girls basketball team, citing parent and player criticism.

Jacobson, who was hired in Astoria in 2014 after successful runs as girls basketball coach in Knappa and Seaside, made his decision Wednesday and turned in his resignation Thursday.

Mike Jacobson

Mike Jacobson, shown here at the state tournament this year in Forest Grove, served as Astoria girls basketball coach since 2014.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.