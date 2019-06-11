Warrenton's Jacoby Marshall won a one-match Brazilian jiu-jitsu showdown last Friday in Portland, where he defeated Portland's Joey Meador in the Purple belt division as part of a “Fight to Win” (F2W) promotional event at the Oregon Convention Center.
“It was a great show,” Marshall said. “For the first time in five years, I think, the promotion came to a new city. I applied under the direction of my professors, Nathan and Zachary Adamson, a few months back and never heard anything.”
Eventually, Marshall said, “I had a message from Seth Daniels (CEO and promoter of F2W) asking if I wanted to accept a fight with Joey Meador at 215 pounds. I gave him a thumbs up right away, even though I really had no clue what I was getting in to.”
Marshall, 38, had to drop some pounds to make weight to battle against Meador, 26.
“I knew I could recover from a cut to 215,” Marshall said. “I walk around at 227-230, but I train five to six days a week.”
As fight time neared, however, “I had to worry about ticket sales and sponsorships and that dreaded weight cut,” he said. “I knew at weigh-ins I had the advantage of experience and I knew I was in fantastic shape.
“I am sure Joey is the big guy at his gym who scares people or intimidates folks, so he probably has the same struggles as I do getting training partners to prepare for a big stage.”
But, Marshall said, “I was super lucky to have a great team with amazing training partners that were willing to come in and train at any time. We also have had some high level instructors in the area helping me work on my game plan.”
As for Friday's six-minute match, “I did nearly everything I set out to do,” Marshall said. “I pulled guard and set up my 'Lasso.' I maintained control throughout the entire match. (Meador) did what the promoters said not to do. He clamped down my leg in a 'lock down' position and stalled out about three minutes of the match.”
Marshall maintained control the entire fight, “and it came down to the referee's decision. I bested him two/three.”
Marshall spent the spring as an assistant baseball coach at Warrenton, which played for a state title the previous Saturday.
“Mixing in trying to win a state title made camp a little more interesting,” he said.
