The list of high school athletes moving on to the collegiate level continues to grow, as another Warrenton senior signed a letter of intent last week.

In a home ceremony, Warrior senior Melia Kapua signed to play volleyball at Clackamas Community College next fall.

Kapua was an all-league libero last season for the Warriors, the two-time defending Coastal Range League champions who had all six starters on the CRL all-league team in 2019.

Kapua joins four other Warrenton athletes who have signed letters of intent since last winter (Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball; Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball; Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball; and Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball).

College athletes, 2020-21

Astoria

Brooklynn Hankwitz, Linn-Benton basketball

Julia Norris, Clackamas softball

Hailey O'Brien, Linn-Benton basketball

Michael Postlewait, Dallas Baptist bass fishing

Dylan Rush, Linn-Benton baseball

Warrenton

Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball

Melia Kapua, Clackamas volleyball

Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball

Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball

Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball

Knappa

Kanai Phillip, Western Oregon football

Eli Takalo, Mt. Hood baseball

Madelynn Weaver, Blue Mountain softball

Mason Westerholm, Mt. Hood basketball

Ilwaco

Hunter Nisbett, Grays Harbor basketball

Daniel Whiting, Clark cross country

Naselle

Ethan Lindstrom, Linn-Benton baseball

Banks

Kinley Hoag, Pierce volleyball

Clatskanie

Dawson Evenson, Linn-Benton baseball

Luke Roth, Lane CC soccer

Tillamook

Whitney Averill, Linfield track

Bryan Contreras-Villa, Lane CC soccer

Lexie Crabtree, Clark basketball

Perry Reeder, Western Oregon football

Valley Catholic

James Baglai, Centralia baseball

Vernonia

Jordan Walters, Chemeketa volleyball

