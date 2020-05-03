The list of high school athletes moving on to the collegiate level continues to grow, as another Warrenton senior signed a letter of intent last week.
In a home ceremony, Warrior senior Melia Kapua signed to play volleyball at Clackamas Community College next fall.
Kapua was an all-league libero last season for the Warriors, the two-time defending Coastal Range League champions who had all six starters on the CRL all-league team in 2019.
Kapua joins four other Warrenton athletes who have signed letters of intent since last winter (Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball; Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball; Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball; and Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball).
College athletes, 2020-21
Astoria
Brooklynn Hankwitz, Linn-Benton basketball
Julia Norris, Clackamas softball
Hailey O'Brien, Linn-Benton basketball
Michael Postlewait, Dallas Baptist bass fishing
Dylan Rush, Linn-Benton baseball
Warrenton
Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball
Melia Kapua, Clackamas volleyball
Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball
Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball
Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball
Knappa
Kanai Phillip, Western Oregon football
Eli Takalo, Mt. Hood baseball
Madelynn Weaver, Blue Mountain softball
Mason Westerholm, Mt. Hood basketball
Ilwaco
Hunter Nisbett, Grays Harbor basketball
Daniel Whiting, Clark cross country
Naselle
Ethan Lindstrom, Linn-Benton baseball
Banks
Kinley Hoag, Pierce volleyball
Clatskanie
Dawson Evenson, Linn-Benton baseball
Luke Roth, Lane CC soccer
Tillamook
Whitney Averill, Linfield track
Bryan Contreras-Villa, Lane CC soccer
Lexie Crabtree, Clark basketball
Perry Reeder, Western Oregon football
Valley Catholic
James Baglai, Centralia baseball
Vernonia
Jordan Walters, Chemeketa volleyball
