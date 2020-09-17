Infinity Gymnastics of Astoria is offering physical education classes.
Classes began earlier in September and are for first through fifth graders, from 11:15 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Families can register online at gymnasticsastoria.org.
The PE classes are part of Infinity Gymnastics’ “Virtual assisted Learning Day Program.”
Infinity’s website says the program is “designed for families that want their children to do virtual learning, yet value social interaction among peers, daily physical exercise, and assistance with care during the workday.”
“It is a day program that allows children to have structured days with peers at Infinity.”
Included throughout the day are scheduled times for schoolwork, physical education, art, game time and lunch.
The program will run until North Coast schools are open. Class times are 8 a.m to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Nancy Taylor, owner of Infinity Gymnastics, said the following gymnastic classes are available for enrollment: Ninja Kidz (ages 5-15); recreational gymnastics (ages 7 and over); Minnie Mights (ages 3-4); Mighty Mights (ages 5-6); acro/tumbling; and Xcel competition team.
Infinity’s competition team is still — like many activities and sports — “to be determined.”
“Our competitive team is training and our season is TBD,” Taylor said. “(The gymnasts) are an amazingly strong group of girls. We have 13 girls on team this year.”
The competitive teams practices Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 4 to 7 p.m.
