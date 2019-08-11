Knappa's annual beanbag tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 18, at Knappa High School.
Pre-registration cost is $30 per team by Thursday, or $40 after Thursday. Day of tournament registration is from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at Teevin Field. The tournament begins at 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit Knappa High School baseball.
For more information, contact Akiko Miller at 503-298-8429, or email at: amiller97103@hotmail.com.
The tournament is double elimination, with prizes for first and second place.
