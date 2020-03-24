Every Knappa winter sports team made the top 10 list of the all-academic awards, released this week by the OSAA.
The Knappa basketball teams both had the fourth-best grade point averages in their respective top 10 list of 2A teams, while the Logger wrestling team was sixth in 2A/1A wrestling.
The girls basketball team had best mark among the Knappa athletic teams, with a 3.82 GPA.
Warrenton's wrestling team had the highest placing by a local team, ranked No. 2 in the 3A wrestling top 10 with a 3.44 GPA.
OSAA All-State Academic
Top 10 GPA's
3A Wrestling
1. Cascade Christian 3.81
2. Warrenton 3.44
3. Santiam Christian 3.39
4. Yamhill-Carlton 3.36
5. Creswell 3.34
6. Harrisburg 3.26
7. Burns 3.14
8. Nyssa 3.07
9. Vale 3.06
10. Pleasant Hill 3.05
2A Girls Basketball
1. Jefferson 3.94
2. Santiam 3.89
3. Oakland 3.85
4. Knappa 3.82
5. Portland Christian 3.77
6. Gervais 3.71
6. Kennedy 3.71
8. Western Christian 3.70
8. Coquille 3.70
10. Central Linn 3.68
2A Boys Basketball
1. Western Christian 3.82
2. Myrtle Point 3.73
3. Jefferson 3.59
4. Knappa 3.58
5. Culver 3.54
6. Santiam 3.50
6. Regis 3.50
8. Weston-McEwen 3.48
9. Central Linn 3.46
10. Kennedy 3.45
2A/1A Wrestling
1. Rogue River 3.75
2. Pine Eagle 3.54
3. Culver 3.48
4. North Douglas 3.42
5. Adrian 3.34
6. Knappa 3.33
7. Oakland 3.32
8. Jefferson 3.31
9. North Lake 3.17
10. Illinois Valley 3.15
