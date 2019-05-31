KEIZER — The Warrenton Warriors went all-out to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their 1994 state championship season.
The celebration even included an actual re-enactment of their drive to the state title game.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, the climactic scene did not turn out the same as did in '94.
La Pine scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning, then let pitcher Adam Plant do the rest in Friday night's Class 3A baseball state championship game at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer, where the Hawks celebrated an 8-1 win over the Warriors.
La Pine's junior right-hander scattered seven hits, but struck out nine and walked just one for a complete-game victory. Plant threw 105 pitches on the 80-degree night in Keizer, outdueling Warrenton pitcher Dalton Knight.
The Warriors' senior left-hander also gave up seven hits, but walked four and hit one batter, while the Warrior defense committed five errors, three in the decisive second inning.
The Hawks jumped on the scoreboard first with four runs in the second.
La Pine loaded the bases with no outs, and after sophomore Isaac Bright was hit by a pitch to force in the first run, Plant delivered a two-run single to shallow right field for a 3-0 lead. Another run scored on Warrenton's third error of the inning.
La Pine tacked on two runs in the bottom of the third, before the Warriors scored their lone run in the fourth.
Jacob Morrow had a leadoff double, then sprinted home moments later on an infield error on a ground ball from Duane Falls.
There would be more highlights for the Warriors, including a one-out double for Morrow in the sixth inning. The junior catcher was named by the OSAA as Warrenton's Player of the Game.
There were, however, no more runs for the Warriors.
Morrow was stranded at third in the sixth, and Warrenton came up empty in the seventh, despite loading the bases with one out.
Alec Herrera had a leadoff double, Kale'o Kapua reached on an infield pop fly, and freshman Ethan Caldwell slapped a one-out hit to center.
But after a few discussions on the mound, Plant remained in the game and retired the next two batters to set a big celebration for the Hawks.
Warrenton's latest cast of characters – which, two years ago was just 1-17 overall – may not have seen the last of Volcanoes Stadium, as the Warriors lose only four seniors, and just two starters.
One part of the play that hasn’t changed since 1994 — the director is still the same.
Lennie Wolfe has been the coach for all four Warrenton championship game appearances (1993, ‘94, ‘98, 2019). After arriving at Warrenton in 1992, the coach with over 500 career wins took the Warriors to two championship games in his first three years, before Warrenton's third trip to the final, 1998 at Volcanoes Stadium.
The Warriors lost a heart-breaking, 12-11, nine-inning game to Nyssa that year.
Many of the ex-Warrior players from those teams were in attendance Friday, along with a good percentage of the Warrenton population.
And, like the sea of purple in the stands Friday at Volcanoes Stadium, the near-future of Oregon 3A baseball looks very purple. Warrenton purple.
