Local residents Cody McKinney and Jessica Mackley recently competed at the 2019 National Physique Committee Northwest Bodybuilding Championships Nov. 9 at Little Creek Casino in Shelton, Washington.
The show is a national-qualifying show, meaning that if competitors win their respective divisions, they can compete in a national competition to earn an International Federation of Bodybuilding pro card.
McKinney and Mackley both train at Astoria Full Fitness and were coached by trainer and strength coach Jayme Toyas.
McKinney took fifth place in the True Novice A division. He is a member of the Coast Guard stationed in Astoria.
“This is just the beginning of Cody’s bodybuilding career, so expect many more great showings from this young gun,” Toyas said.
Mackley placed third in Bikini Masters over 40. She is the mother of four and has competed and placed in the 2017 Northwest Championships (fourth place, Bikini masters over 40), and also in the 2017 Northern Classic (fourth place, same division), and fifth place True Novice at the 2017 Northern Classic as well.
