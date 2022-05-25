Astoria senior Rocky Rub was one of just eight student-athletes to receive a scholarship award at the recent OACA banquet, last Saturday in Eugene.
Coaches and a student-athlete with ties to Clatsop County were among those honored at the 2022 Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA) awards banquet, held Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Astoria senior Rocky Rub was one of just eight athletes in Oregon who received a student-athlete scholarship award.
“Years of service” awards were also announced and presented to coaches reaching milestone years of service.
Among the recipients included former Astoria boys basketball coach Kevin Goin, and current Astoria girls golf coach (and former boys basketball coach) Chris Hunt, both reaching 25 years of service.
Also reaching 25 years of service was former Knappa boys basketball coach and current coach at Ida B. Wells (formerly Wilson) High School, Craig Cokley.
Student/Athlete Scholarship award winners:
Delaney Buzzard, Harrisburg
Braden Carson, La Grande
Kennedy Lease, Mazama
Spyre Nelson, Willamina
Tyson Roupp, Barlow
Rocky Rub, Astoria
Makaila Takahashi, Forest Grove
Theo White, Weston-McEwen
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
