Rocky Rub, Astoria

 Gary Henley

Coaches and a student-athlete with ties to Clatsop County were among those honored at the 2022 Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA) awards banquet, held Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Astoria senior Rocky Rub was one of just eight athletes in Oregon who received a student-athlete scholarship award.

“Years of service” awards were also announced and presented to coaches reaching milestone years of service.

Among the recipients included former Astoria boys basketball coach Kevin Goin, and current Astoria girls golf coach (and former boys basketball coach) Chris Hunt, both reaching 25 years of service.

Also reaching 25 years of service was former Knappa boys basketball coach and current coach at Ida B. Wells (formerly Wilson) High School, Craig Cokley.

Student/Athlete Scholarship award winners:

Delaney Buzzard, Harrisburg

Braden Carson, La Grande

Kennedy Lease, Mazama

Spyre Nelson, Willamina

Tyson Roupp, Barlow

Rocky Rub, Astoria

Makaila Takahashi, Forest Grove

Theo White, Weston-McEwen

Gary Henley