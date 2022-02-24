The first Oregon High School Equestrian Teams competition of the year is in the books, with riders and their horses competing earlier this month at the Yamhill County fairgrounds.
It also served as the first meet of the season for the Northwest district, which includes Clatsop County’s equestrian team, coached by Brittany Israel.
Members of Israel’s team include riders from Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton high schools.
Riders and horses from Astoria include Alivia Rickenbach (two horses, “Athena” and “Sage”), Signe Rickenbach (“Timber”) and Eve Espelien (“Lewy”); from Seaside, Alicia Cano (“Moon”), Matthew Cano (“Sailor”), Lindsey McCarthy (“Cosmo”), McKenna Roberts (“Jackson”), Oshi Ward (“Flash” and “Goldie”) and groomer Theia McCarthy. Warrenton has one competitor with two horses, Kaylie Poe (“Emma” and “MoPoe”). Espelien is out with a broken arm, suffered in basketball.
In the recent competition, held Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, riders from St. Helens High School won the overall team results with 832 points, while the Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton competitors combined for 287.
Highlights for the locals included a strong performance by Roberts and Jackson in Showmanship, as the pair took second out of 20 riders. Alicia Cano, with Moon, placed 10th, while McCarthy and Cosmo came in 13th.
In the Working Pairs competition, Cano and Moon teamed with Alivia Rickenbach and Sage to place ninth out of 15 pairs, as the riders from Seaside and Astoria rode to “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood.
In the 18-rider Keyhole competition, Signe Rickenbach and Timber took 11th, followed by Kaylie Poe and MoPoe, 13th.
In Barrels, Ward and Flash took third out of 26 riders. Ward and Flash also came up winners in the Pole Bending competition, with a 21.964, first out of 23 riders. Alivia Rickenbach and Athena placed eighth.
Rickenbach and Athena also took eighth out of 24 riders in the Figure 8; and sisters Alivia and Signe Rickenbach, riding Athena and Timber, took fourth out of 18 teams in the Two-man Birangle.
The Roberts and Jackson pair was ninth out of 21 riders in Western; and Ward and Flash took second in Sunday Steer Daubing.
Three pairs took part in “Grand Entry” riding, including Alivia Rickenbach and Athena carrying the American flag; Poe and Emma with an Oregon High School Equestrian Teams flag; and Cano and Moon, representing Seaside.