Members of Astoria's Infinity Gymnastics recently competed in their first meet of the 2021 season, as part of the America's Best Kids Classic in Medford.
Infinity's Xcel Silver and Gold teams both made the trip, and both teams returned with medals.
For the Gold senior team, Infinity's Maevri Bergerson placed first in bars on her way to the first place score in the all-around with a 35.5.
The Xcel Gold junior team featured Karli Gantenbein (fourth place in the all-around score) and Lily Shaelling (fifth place, all-around).
The Xcel Silver team had several placers, including juniors Aasha Slot, who took first in the vault and floor, and third in the all-around; and Adelia Lippold, first on the beam.
Infinity's Silver child division had Erika Gantenbein, first in the vault and second in the all-around with a 36.4; Neveah Nichols, second place on the bars; Corrine Geyer, third on the beam; and Kalista Giles, ninth all-around.
Infinity is scheduled to host their first-ever in-house meet May 15, while the Xcel state championships will take place May 22-23.
“The team girls are beyond excited to finally get to compete again,” said Infinity Gymnastics owner Nancy Taylor. “The meet hosts have worked very hard to create a safe environment for our girls to compete.”