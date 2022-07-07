Four Clatsop County 4-H youth will be taking part in the “Shooting Sports” competition at the National level, following success in statewide competition last month.

The Oregon Shooting Sports competition was held June 20-22 at the Albany Rifle and Pistol Club and the Albany Trap Club, where Clatsop County had eight youths participating in four different categories, including Shotgun, Smallbore rifle, Archery-compound and Archery-recurve.

Four of the local competitors placed high enough to earn a possible spot in next year's national competition.

Charlie Williams, a senior 4-H member, placed first in the state in Shotgun (senior division); Salvador Wienechke, also a senior 4-H member, qualified in two separate disciplines — second place in Smallbore rifle and sixth in Shotgun.

Elsewhere, intermediate member Declan Wallace placed first in the state in the Recurve Bow-Archery discipline, and Dalton Wallace was 17th in Compound Bow-Archery.

Other locals who competed were Forest Whiting, Liam Smith, Miguel Salisbury and Owen Cross.

Some of the “Clatsop Claybuster” members also participated in the state mail-in tournament. Lyndel Edwards earned Reserve champion in Shotgun; Mason Gorr was Reserve champion in Rifle; Whiting earned Champion in Smallbore rifle; Wienechke was Champion in Rifle; and Williams earned Champion in Shotgun and Reserve Champion in rifle.

