Four Clatsop County 4-H youth will be taking part in the “Shooting Sports” competition at the National level, following success in statewide competition last month.
The Oregon Shooting Sports competition was held June 20-22 at the Albany Rifle and Pistol Club and the Albany Trap Club, where Clatsop County had eight youths participating in four different categories, including Shotgun, Smallbore rifle, Archery-compound and Archery-recurve.
Four of the local competitors placed high enough to earn a possible spot in next year's national competition.
Charlie Williams, a senior 4-H member, placed first in the state in Shotgun (senior division); Salvador Wienechke, also a senior 4-H member, qualified in two separate disciplines — second place in Smallbore rifle and sixth in Shotgun.
Elsewhere, intermediate member Declan Wallace placed first in the state in the Recurve Bow-Archery discipline, and Dalton Wallace was 17th in Compound Bow-Archery.
Other locals who competed were Forest Whiting, Liam Smith, Miguel Salisbury and Owen Cross.
Some of the “Clatsop Claybuster” members also participated in the state mail-in tournament. Lyndel Edwards earned Reserve champion in Shotgun; Mason Gorr was Reserve champion in Rifle; Whiting earned Champion in Smallbore rifle; Wienechke was Champion in Rifle; and Williams earned Champion in Shotgun and Reserve Champion in rifle.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.