DETROIT — A perfect storm of an upper-body workout, too many pitches while warming up in an inning that wouldn’t end, previous shoulder issues and the Mariners’ desire to have a bullpen start Saturday in Toronto sent right-handed reliever Brandon Brennan back to the 10-day injured list Thursday with shoulder inflammation.
The first of what is expected to be many prospects to join the team at the end of the season arrived at Comerica Park to take his place on the roster.
Hard-throwing left-hander Taylor Guilbeau, who was one of three pitchers acquired at the MLB trade deadline from the Nationals in exchange for Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland, had his minor-league contract selected and was added to the 40-man and active roster.
When he steps on the mound, Guilbeau, 26, will be making his big-league debut. He will be the 62nd player and the 40th pitcher used by the Mariners this season. The Rangers hold the record for players used, 64 in 2014. The 2017 Mariners also used 40 pitchers.
“That’s what it is now?” Servais said. “Forty pitchers. We aren’t done. We’ll have some more in September. It’s the year of opportunity.”
Guilbeau has been pitching for Class AAA Tacoma since being acquired. He’s got a 1.80 earned-run average with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings pitched over five appearances. He’s rated as the No. 22 prospect in the Mariners organization by MLB Pipeline.
Brennan pitched in three games after returning from the injured list Aug. 6. He missed 42 games already this season with a shoulder strain. He exited his appearance Tuesday night after throwing just two pitches and feeling fatigue in his shoulder. Brennan had worked out earlier in the day, threw before the game and then threw 30 pitches in the bullpen while waiting to come into the game
“They need as many fresh arms as possible, and since I need a couple of days, it’s just bad timing for me,” he said.
Brennan thinks he should be ready to return when the 10-day minimum is reached. This isn’t like the shoulder strain that kept him out over a month.
“This is nowhere near as bad,” he said. “The first time I really had no idea what it was because it was kind of stemming from my back to my lat to my shoulder. My whole body was kind of fatigued on the right side in general whereas right now I have it isolated. Today it feels way better than it felt two days ago.”
