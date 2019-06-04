Naselle athletes figured prominently in the spring Coastal League all-league teams announced Monday.
In baseball, Ethan Lindstrom was named the league’s Player of the Year. He was joined on the first team by Cole Dorman, Kolten Lindstrom and Josh Townsen.
Earning honorable mention were Daniel Holt, Joey Strange, Jimmy Strange and Clay Bergeson.
Naselle’s Randy Lindstrom was named Coach of the Year.
The Comet boys had a successful season, earning the District IV championship, but lost 11-2 to Odessa in the WIAA state quarterfinals.
There was similar success with the Naselle softball team.
Lily Harman of Naselle shared the league MVP status with Abbi Vanblaricom of Wishkah.
Named to the all-league first team were Comets Brynn Tarabochia, Kylee Tarabochia and Hollie Haataia.
Honorable mentions went to Hailey Weston, Taylor Gudmundsen and Peyton Dalton.
The Comets reached the final eight as district champions but lost their opening-round state playoff game to Inchelium, 18-5. Dropping into the consolation bracket, Naselle defeated Taholah, 17-2, before Pomeroy ended Naselle's season with an 11-2 win.
