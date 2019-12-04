NASELLE, Wash. — Back in 2015, the second year after the switch to eight-man football at Naselle, senior lineman Ramzi Estes delighted in quoting Mark Twain: “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog.”
The 2019 Comets will be relying on that philosophy Saturday when they travel to Tacoma, Washington, for the WIAA state championship game.
They face top-ranked Odessa, the returning 1B state champions, which has a roster of 21 players, three weighing more than 200 pounds.
But Naselle senior Gabe Gilbert isn’t worried. “We are all confident,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to make it this far.”
Both finalists are undefeated and were ranked No. 1 and 2 going into the postseason playoff bracket.
Naselle, with just 16 on its roster, won its semifinal Saturday against Almira-Coulee-Hartline 70-44.
ACH had beaten the Comets 82-28 in a semifinal last season and eliminated them in the quarterfinals the year before.
To gain revenge, Naselle came from behind twice. At halftime it was 32-30, then senior running back Fa’aoso Tutu’u found his groove and blasted through the Warriors’ defense to score on four penetrating runs.
“We kept our head in the game,” Tutu’u said, reflectively. “We went there and did the job.”
Odessa has won every game this season by 54 points or more. Its biggest margin was a 92-6 league win against eastern Washington neighbors ACH. The Tigers demolished Entiat 84-20 in the semifinals, having scored 11 touchdowns in the first half against Selkirk in the quarters.
Previewing the season in the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, sports writer Dave Nichols said last year’s 63-12 win over ACH was Odessa’s first state championship in 25 years. The Tigers scored 40 points in the first quarter, a WIAA title game record.
In an early September story, the writer noted that fifth-year coach Jeff Nelson was welcoming back last year’s 1B player of the year, running back Marcus King, and all-state lineman of the year Jaden Hunt, as well as all-league quarterback Camden Weber. Returning Tim DeWulf also earned 2018 all-league honors on offense and defense.
Naselle coaches Jeff Eaton, Pete Riley and Matt Scrabeck have watched hours of film to devise a plan to combat them.
At practice Tuesday, the tone was upbeat with an emphasis on solidifying earlier successes.
“I don’t want you to reinvent the wheel,” Scrabeck yelled as they rehearsed their plays. “What you have got is good stuff — you just have to execute better!”
Sophomore Jordan Lopez is looking ahead with confidence.
“We have good coaches who push us and want to best out of us,” he said. “If we keep working hard in practice, and be aggressive at the game, we should be able to win.”
Jimmy Strange, a junior, was named all-state linebacker last year. He was praised by Coach Eaton for making a team-high 17 tackles in the semifinal win. He scored a touchdown and ran in a 2-point conversion.
“We are pretty excited,” said Strange, whose brother Joey, a sophomore, also scored a touchdown and a couple of conversion runs. “Someone said we haven’t had a state championship for 40 years.”
For the record, 1969 was before WIAA introduced a bracketed playoff system. In those days, some state champions were determined by a vote. Naselle teacher Rob Dalton said the Comets’ last team appearance at a state title game was 1998 when the volleyball squad were runners up.
Lopez is upbeat. “It’s good that we get this close,” he said, noting confidence comes from the pride they share in wearing the navy blue and gold Naselle jersey. “Once you are a Comet, you stay a Comet,” he smiled.
