The Pior family and Warrenton High School were the recipients of a generous act by the Nestucca baseball team last week.
After Warrenton's game Friday with the Bobcats at Huddleston Field, players and coaches for Nestucca presented a card with donations to the Pior family, following the loss of their son and brother Timothy Pior, 15, who died March 10 of complications from the flu.
The presentation was made in a post-game meeting at home plate, where both teams posed for a team picture.
A message from the Warrenton Warriors' Facebook page stated, “Thank you to Nestucca High School for showing what high school sports are really about today by giving a card after today’s baseball game in memory of Tim Pior for the family. Incredibly thoughtful and wonderful.”
Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe, in his 35th year of coaching high school baseball, said it was a first for him to see such generosity from one program to another.
“(Nestucca coach) Ken Richwine has known loss before, and it was just their way of offering condolences in the mourning process,” Wolfe said. “Seldom do you see that, but really that's what the whole thing is about. It was a great gesture by a classy school with classy people. We were a bit overwhelmed by it.”
Timothy Pior participated in wrestling and football at the high school, and was a part of the high school's choir and drama programs.
