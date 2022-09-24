Astoria volleyball

Astoria’s Grace Kindred bumps the ball in a match against Estacada.

Local volleyball teams have welcomed a new crop of coaches for the season. Jeff Curtis takes over at Astoria, while ex-Warrior Kimberly Nichols is the new Warrenton coach. Astoria and Seaside were a combined 5-28 overall last season. The Lady Fishermen lost seven seniors, to Seaside’s one.

The St. Helens Lions were ranked 16th at the 5A level last year, so the Lions could step in and replace the Valley Catholic Valiants as the Cowapa League favorite. Either way, the departure of the Valiants leaves the field wide open for the three returning teams from Astoria, Seaside and Tillamook.

Curtis as volleyball coach

Jeff Curtis is the new varsity volleyball coach at Astoria.
Naselle volleyball

Naselle player Morgan Reitz, left, knocks the ball over Neah Bay blockers.

