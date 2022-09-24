Local volleyball teams have welcomed a new crop of coaches for the season. Jeff Curtis takes over at Astoria, while ex-Warrior Kimberly Nichols is the new Warrenton coach. Astoria and Seaside were a combined 5-28 overall last season. The Lady Fishermen lost seven seniors, to Seaside’s one.
The St. Helens Lions were ranked 16th at the 5A level last year, so the Lions could step in and replace the Valley Catholic Valiants as the Cowapa League favorite. Either way, the departure of the Valiants leaves the field wide open for the three returning teams from Astoria, Seaside and Tillamook.
In the 3A Coastal Range League, Warrenton must replace all-state player Avyree Miethe. The Warriors are still the returning league favorite, as 2021 league champion Willamina has dropped to the 2A level.
Nichols takes over for Staci Miethe, and has a talented, experienced lineup of five seniors, in addition to up and coming stars like sophomore setter London O’Brien.
With several players on the watch list and a No. 11 pre-season ranking, expect to see the Warrenton Warriors in the Sweet 16. Warrenton opened the season Aug. 25 with a three-game sweep at Knappa.
At the 2A level, the Knappa Loggers must replace star senior Hannah Dietrichs, but Knappa returns with a senior group that includes Taryn Barendse, Amanda Hellberg and Ava Skipper.
Coach Jeff Kaul always has the Loggers competing for the top spot in the Northwest League, and with a dominant junior varsity program the last two years, the Loggers are loaded for a state playoff run at the varsity level.