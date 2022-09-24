League realignments have been set, new coaches are in place and the games are already underway for the fall 2022 sports season. It’s always an exciting time of year for fans of high school sports.
The usual questions are bound to pop up: How will new league alignments affect local schools? What local teams should we keep an eye on? What top-level athletes have transferred, and where? Only time will tell. For now, let the games begin.
One major impact on the local sports scene will be the Oregon School Activities Association’s latest reclassification of schools around the state. Some schools have moved up, others have moved down. Arguably, the two most successful schools in the Cowapa League athletically over the past four years are no longer in the league.
The Banks Braves were the 2021-22 Cowapa champions in both football and baseball, as well as co-league champions in girls and boys basketball, and the Braves were state champions in 4A boys golf, ahead of second-place Valley Catholic Valiants.
Speaking of the Valiants, Valley Catholic scored Cowapa League titles in volleyball, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls cross country, boys cross country, boys track and girls golf. But despite all their success at the 4A level, both Banks and Valley Catholic have moved down a level, now at Class 3A.
The Braves are now in the Coastal Range League, while the Valiants will play in the 3A Lewis & Clark League (made up of private schools) in most sports, and the Coastal Range League in football. To replace Banks and Valley Catholic, the Cowapa League welcomes back St. Helens and Scappoose.
By sheer numbers alone, Scappoose should be a factor in most sports. But for the most part, the time is now for Astoria, Seaside and Tillamook to move up a few spots in every sport.