Astoria's Julia Norris and Jacob Slifka of Banks were the two recipients of the annual $500 Jerry Westerholm Scholar-Athlete scholarship award, announced Wednesday.
Chosen by athletic directors in the Cowapa League, the awards are given every April. The league also recognized the 2020 class of senior athletes nominated for the Westerholm award.
The scholarship is named after the late Jerry Westerholm, longtime coach and athletic director at Seaside High School. He graduated from Knappa High School in 1959, where he was student body president and excelled at football, basketball, baseball and track. Westerholm was later a three-sport athlete at Pacific University.
The student-athletes nominated for the annual scholarship are eligible for recognition by being a senior and having earned at least one season of all-league status, and by maintaining a minimum 3.5 grade point average throughout their high school career.
Norris played volleyball and basketball, and was entering her fourth year of softball this spring. Slifka played football and basketball, and finished second in the discus at last year's state track meet.
This year's list of nominees for the scholarship included 10 athletes from Astoria, and two athletes apiece from Banks, Seaside, Tillamook and Valley Catholic.
2020 Westerholm Scholarship
(list of nominees)
Astoria
Dylan Altheide-Nielson
Riley Cameron
Taileigh Cole
Erin Grauff
Kayla Helligso
Ebin Hillard
Baylee McSwain
*Julia Norris
Hailey O'Brien
Shrey Sharma
Banks
Morgan Belden
*Jacob Slifka
Seaside
Emma Meyer
Luke Nelson
Tillamook
Whitney Averill
Kellen Shelley
Valley Catholic
Elizabeth Barkhurst
Daniel Pruitt
*Scholarship winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.