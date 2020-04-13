Linn-Benton Community College has officially landed another athlete from Clatsop County.
The latest Roadrunner from the North Coast is Astoria’s Hailey O’Brien, who signed her letter of intent over the weekend, and will join Astoria teammate Brooklynn Hankwitz on Linn-Benton’s women’s basketball team next season.
Hankwitz signed her letter a week ago.
The Linn-Benton women’s basketball team is coached by Jerod Gibson, and assisted by Robin Andrea II, who attended Naselle and Astoria high schools.
That makes seven athletes from the lower Columbia region who will play sports next school year at Linn-Benton, located in Albany.
The list now includes Hankwitz and O’Brien (basketball), and Dylan Rush (baseball), from Astoria; Warrenton’s Austin Little and Jake Morrow (baseball); Naselle’s Ethan Lindstrom (baseball), and Clatskanie’s Dawson Evenson (baseball).
Also signing over the weekend was Knappa senior Mason Westerholm, who will play basketball at Mount Hood Community College.
Earlier, Knappa’s Kanai Phillip announced he would play football at Western Oregon University, and Eli Takalo will play baseball at Mount Hood.
College athletes, 2020-21
Astoria
Brooklynn Hankwitz, Linn-Benton basketball
Julia Norris, Clackamas softball
Hailey O’Brien, Linn-Benton basketball
Dylan Rush, Linn-Benton baseball
Warrenton
Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball
Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball
Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball
Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball
Knappa
Kanai Phillip, Western Oregon football
Eli Takalo, Mt. Hood baseball
Mason Westerholm, Mt. Hood basketball
Naselle
Ethan Lindstrom, Linn-Benton baseball
Clatskanie
Dawson Evenson, Linn-Benton baseball
Tillamook
Lexie Crabtree, Clark basketball
Valley Catholic
James Baglai, Centralia baseball
