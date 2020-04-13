Linn-Benton Community College has officially landed another athlete from Clatsop County.

The latest Roadrunner from the North Coast is Astoria’s Hailey O’Brien, who signed her letter of intent over the weekend, and will join Astoria teammate Brooklynn Hankwitz on Linn-Benton’s women’s basketball team next season.

Hankwitz signed her letter a week ago.

The Linn-Benton women’s basketball team is coached by Jerod Gibson, and assisted by Robin Andrea II, who attended Naselle and Astoria high schools.

That makes seven athletes from the lower Columbia region who will play sports next school year at Linn-Benton, located in Albany.

The list now includes Hankwitz and O’Brien (basketball), and Dylan Rush (baseball), from Astoria; Warrenton’s Austin Little and Jake Morrow (baseball); Naselle’s Ethan Lindstrom (baseball), and Clatskanie’s Dawson Evenson (baseball).

Also signing over the weekend was Knappa senior Mason Westerholm, who will play basketball at Mount Hood Community College.

Earlier, Knappa’s Kanai Phillip announced he would play football at Western Oregon University, and Eli Takalo will play baseball at Mount Hood.

College athletes, 2020-21

Astoria

Brooklynn Hankwitz, Linn-Benton basketball

Julia Norris, Clackamas softball

Hailey O’Brien, Linn-Benton basketball

Dylan Rush, Linn-Benton baseball

Warrenton

Devin Jackson, Clackamas baseball

Austin Little, Linn-Benton baseball

Jake Morrow, Linn-Benton baseball

Kenzie Ramsey, Lower Columbia basketball

Knappa

Kanai Phillip, Western Oregon football

Eli Takalo, Mt. Hood baseball

Mason Westerholm, Mt. Hood basketball

Naselle

Ethan Lindstrom, Linn-Benton baseball

Clatskanie

Dawson Evenson, Linn-Benton baseball

Tillamook

Lexie Crabtree, Clark basketball

Valley Catholic

James Baglai, Centralia baseball

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.