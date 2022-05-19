Local OHSET coach Brittany Israel, front, with her state qualifying riders and horses, from left to right: Kaylie Poe (Emma), Signe Rickenbach (Athena), Alivia Rickenbach (Sage), Oshi Ward (Flash) and McKenna Roberts (Jackson).
Seaside's Oshi Ward, atop her shy horse “Flash,” and McKenna Roberts both competed in the recent OHSET state championships in Redmond.
Local OHSET coach Brittany Israel, front, with her state qualifying riders and horses, from left to right: Kaylie Poe (Emma), Signe Rickenbach (Athena), Alivia Rickenbach (Sage), Oshi Ward (Flash) and McKenna Roberts (Jackson).
Clatsop County's own Oregon High School Equestrian Team recently completed the first part of its post-season schedule, and returned from central Oregon with three medals.
“What a great season for all my athletes,” said Brittany Israel, the local OHSET coach, whose team included riders from Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton.
“We were one team with three schools,” she said. “We are saying goodbye to three awesome seniors, Alicia Cano and McKenna Roberts from Seaside and Alivia Rickenbach from Astoria.”
After a regular season that included three events, the Clatsop County OHSET team had two riders qualify for state competition, held last week in Redmond.
Seaside student athletes McKenna Roberts and her horse Jackson, and Oshi Ward, with Flash, had qualified for state, where Ward won one gold and two bronze medals.
Ward and Flash won the two bronze medals on the second day, for taking third out of 35 in Barrels, and another for a third place showing out of 31 in Pole Bending.
The two won a gold medal in Saturday's action, taking first out of 13 riders in Breakaway Roping.
Also Saturday, Roberts and Jackson took eighth out of 20 riders in Saddle Seat.
And the season isn't officially over. As a result of their three medals, Ward and Flash qualified to compete at the Pacific Northwest Invitational Championships, June 17-19 at Moses Lake, Washington, where the top five individuals from Oregon and Washington will compete against each other.
“Oshi and Flash have had an amazing first year of OHSET, and I couldn’t be prouder,” Israel said. Roberts and Ward “both represented Seaside High School above and beyond.”
In the OHSET overall season results, some of the highlight marks in various events included: A gold medal for Roberts and Jackson in Saddle Seat, and gold medals for Ward and Flash in both Barrels and Steer Daubing.
Also, silver medals for Roberts and Jackson in Showmanship and Ward and Flash in Breakaway Roping, and a bronze for Ward and Flash in Pole Bending.
Israel's final list of athletes for the 2022 season included Alivia Rickenbach (with horses Athena and Sage) and Signe Rickenbach (Timber) from Astoria. Eve Espelien was unable to compete because of an injury.
In addition to Roberts and Ward, Seaside participants included Alicia Cano (Moon), Matthew Cano (Sailor), Lindsey McCarthy (Cosmo) and groomer Theia McCarthy.
The lone rider from Warrenton was Kaylie Poe, with horses Emma and MoPoe.