State Hoop Shoot chairman Steve May, left, and Oregon State Elks President Rick Shipley stand with Seaside's Jahzara Marshall, following her win in the Northwest Region 1 championships. Marshall will compete in Chicago April 30.
It's on to Nationals for Clatsop County's best young free throw shooter and most promising hoops prospect.
After winning local and district-level contests, Seaside's Jahzara Marshall won her division in the recent Elks Hoop Shoot regional contest to qualify for Nationals of the annual competition, April 30 in Chicago.
“We are over the moon!” stated the local Seaside Elks Lodge on its Facebook page, following Marshall's regional victory.
Competing in the age 10-11 girls group, Marshall made 18-of-25 free throws to win the Northwest Region 1 competition (Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington), making her the first local athlete to qualify for Nationals.
Representing Lodge No. 1748 in Seaside, Marshall earlier won the district Hoop Shoot in Seaside, making 15-of-25 free throws, to advance to Regionals, held Feb. 26 in Silverton.
Hoop Shoot Chairmen John Morris and Brian Taylor announced that Marshall will head to Chicago to compete with 71 others in the National Contest a week from Saturday. The 2022 competition marks the 50th anniversary of Hoop Shoot.