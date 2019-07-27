Oregon Coast Invitational

GRAND CHAMPIONS

Year Champion

1910 W.B. Mixter, Waverley

1911 Russell Smith, Waverley

1912 F.J. Finucane, Spokane CC

1913 H.K.B. Davis, Waverley

1914 Russell Smith, Waverley

1915 Russell Smith, Waverley

1916 Russell Smith, Waverley

1917 Rudie Wilhelm, Portland GC

1918 No Championship

1919 O.F. Willing, Waverley

1920 Ercel Kay, Salem

1921 Doug Nicol, Portland GC

1922 W.A. Norby, Eastmoreland

1923 Doug Nicol, Portland GC

1924 W.A. Norby, Eastmoreland

1925 Richard Lang, Seattle

1926 Jack Marshall, Portland GC

1927-30, No Tournament

1931 William Blaufus, Eastmoreland

1932 William Blaufus, Eastmoreland

1933 Jack Paulsen, Alderwood

1934 Ed Palmrose, Astoria

1935 Wesley Berner, City View

1936 George Will, Alderwood

1937 Robert Hofer, Inverness

1938 Robert Anderson, Astoria

1939 Kay Bridge, Eastmoreland

1940 Louis Rose, Eastmoreland

1941 Robert Anderson, Astoria

1942-45, No Tournament

1946 Glen Spivey, The Dalles

1947 Leon Hanset, Colwood

1948 William Johnson, Corvallis

1949 Robert Duden, Eastmoreland

1950 Elmer Hanegan, Eastmoreland

1951 James Miller, Oswego

1952 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1953 E.R. Jones, Colwood

1954 Justin Woods, McMinnville

1955 Justin Woods, McMinnville

1956 C. Harold Weston, Portland GC

1957 Don Kreiger, Columbia

1958 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1959 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1960 John Schlee

1961 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1962 Stu Schroeder

1963 Robert Swingle

1964 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1965 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1966 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1967 George Mack, Columbia Edgewater

1968 Wimpy Sargeant, Seattle GC

1969 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1970 Bob Canessa, Astoria

1971 George Mack, Columbia Edgewater

1972 Jay Robinson

1973 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1974 Ralph Dichter, Astoria

1975 Jay Robinson

1976 John Fought III, Tualatin

1977 Larry Giusti, Columbia Edgewater

1978 Bill Morrison, Portland GC

1979 Mitch Mooney, Astoria

1980 Jeff Leinassar, Astoria

1981 George Mack, Columbia Edgewater

1982 Mike Graham, Columbia/Astoria

1983 Mike Stoll, Portland GC

1984 Jeff Leinassar, Astoria

1985 George Mack, Columbia Edgewater

1986 Bob Harrington, Portland GC

1987 Matt Elmes, Astoria

1988 George Mack, Jr., Columbia Edgewater

1989 George Mack, Jr., Columbia Edgewater

1990 Mike Swingle, San Diego

1991 George Mack, Jr.

1992 Mike Adams, Columbia Edgewater

1993 Mitch Mooney, Castle Hill GC

1994 Scott Hval, Columbia Edgewater

1995 Bill Morrison, Astoria

1996 John Ward, Oswego Lake

1997 Mitch Mooney, Castle Hill GC

1998 Jeff Leinassar, Astoria

1999 David Jacobsen, Waverley

2000 David Jacobsen, Waverley

2001 Randy Heriot, Astoria

2002 David Jacobsen, Waverley

2003 John DeLong, Broadmoor

2004 Anthony Guindon, Astoria

2005 Mike Graham, Astoria

2006 Jay Ross, Pumpkin Ridge

2007 Jeff Canessa, Astoria

2008 John DeLong, Broadmoor

2009 Jeff Canessa, Astoria

2010 Jay Ross, Nike Golf Club

2011 Chris Shepard, Mint Valley

2012 Jack Whealdon, Capitol City

2013 Anthony Arvidson, Gainey Ranch

2014 Hogan Arey, U. Louisiana-Monroe

2015 Jack Whealdon, Tacoma CC

2016 Riley Elmes, Oregon Golf Club

2017 Riley Elmes, Oregon Golf Club

2018 Harrison Moir, Waverley

2019 Jon Holzgang, Columbia Edgewater

WOMEN’S

Year Champion

1910 Mrs. Richard Koehler

1911 Mrs. Peter Kerr

1912 Mrs. James Gillison

1913 Mrs. W.C. Skinner

1914 Mrs. C.H. Davis, Jr.

1915 Mrs. J.A. Daugherty

1916 Agnes Ford

1917 Mrs. C.H. Davis, Jr.

1918 No Tournament

1919 Frances Jacobs

1920 Mrs. S. Mays

1921 Mrs. J.A. Daugherty

1922 Mrs. Ercel Kay

1923 Mrs. L.W. Palmer, Jr.

1924 Mrs. R. Mersereau

1925 Frances Jacobs

1926 Dorothy Shubback

1927-30, No Tournament

1931 Mrs. B.E. Eva

1932 Mrs. B.E. Eva

1933 Frances Sellars

1934 Mrs. B.E. Eva

1935 Muriel Veatch

1936 Nancy Hurst

1937 Nancy Hurst

1938 Nancy Hurst

1939 Jessie Miller

1940 Jessie Miller

1941 Mrs. A. Hanson

1942-45, No Tournament

1946 Rosemary Grubbs

1947 Gracie De Moss

1948 Rosemary Grubbs

1949 Gracie De Moss

1950 Barbara Sorenson

1951 Barbara Snook

1952 Sue Rose

1953 Maud Borst

1954 Dorothy Burgess

1955 Barbara Snook

1956 Lillian Schassen

1957 Molly Murphy

1958 June Robinson

1959 Shirley Siegmund

1960 June Robinson

1961 June Robinson

1962 June Robinson

1963 Molly Cronin

1964 Molly Cronin

1965 Molly Cronin

1967 Mary Wolfe

1968 Mary Wolfe

1969 Molly Cronin

1970 Edean Ihlanfeldt

1971 Sybil Bowers

1972 Mary Swingle

1973 Mary Swingle

1974 Joan Berkis

1975 Mary Swingle

1976 Joan Berkis

1977 Ann Swanson

1978 Ann Swanson

1979 Mary Lou Mulflur

1980 Joan Berkis

1981 Joan Berkis

1982 Monica Shepherd

1983 Joan Berkis

1984 Molly Cronin

1985 Joan Forrester

1986 Renee Mack

1987 Charisse Spada

1988 Nancy Kessler

1989 Kathy Wentworth

1990 Lara Mack

1991 Charisse Spada-Borst

1992 Lara Mack

1993 Mary Lou Mulflur

1994 Lara Mack

1995 Joan Edwards-Powell

1996 Joan Edwards-Powell

1997 Cappy Mack

1998 Joan Edwards-Powell

1999 Joan Edwards-Powell

2000 Joan Edwards-Powell

2001 Joan Edwards-Powell

2002 Cappy Mack Gray

2003 Lara Mack Tennant

2004 Lara Mack Tennant

2005 Charisse Spada

2006 Lara Mack Tennant

2007 Kat Gerrish

2008 Lara Mack Tennant

2009 Amanda Jacobs

2010 Lara Mack Tennant

2011 Kat Gerrish

2012 Cappy Mack Gray

2013 Amanda Jacobs

2014 Amanda Jacobs

2015 Lara Mack Tennant

2016 Amanda Jacobs

2017 Lara Mack Tennant

2018 Lara Mack Tennant

2019 Gretchen Johnson

WOMEN'S SENIORS

Year Champion

2018 Dotty Johnson

2019 Mary Jacobs

JUNIOR/SENIORS (45-and-up)

Year Champion

1950 Lloyd Eckhardt

1951 Charles Shea III

1964 John Kendall

1965 George Wiese

1966 Bob Anderson

1967 Paul Prasil

1968 Jack Koenig

1969 Bob Grant

1970 Dale Fisher

1971 C. Harold Weston

1972 Steve Tiberg

1973 George Abrahamsen

1974 Jim Smead

1975 Jack Goodman

1976 Sam Tosti

1977 Jerry Driscoll

1978 Hal Light

1979 Ed Vranizan

1980 Lynn Reinholt

1981 Sev Harkson

1982 Hal Light

1983 Ralph Dichter

1984 Ralph Dichter

1985 Don Kreiger

1986 Lee Knight

1987 Lee Knight

1988 Ralph Dichter

1989 Lee Knight

1990 Mike Whitty

1991 Jon Palmberg

1992 Bob Bowen

1993 Richard Schroeder

1994 Lee Knight

1995 Barry Randall

1996 Barry Randall

1997 Jeff Leinassar

1998 Jack Cartwright

1999 Jack Cartwright

2000 Jack Cartwright

2001 Jack Cartwright

2002 Mike Brands

2003 Mike Brands

2004 Mike Brands

2005 Mike Brands

2006 Jack Cartwright

2007 Mike Brands

2008 Gary Angus

2009 Michael Healy

2010 Jack Cartwright

2011 Mike Brands

2012 Michael Healy

2013 Mitch Mooney

2014 Steve Hval

2015 Matt Elmes

2016 James Folk

2017 Matt Elmes

2018 Bill Winter

2019 Jim Alder

SENIORS (55-and-up)

Year Champion

1952 Millard Rosenblatt

1953 Millard Rosenblatt

1954 Ted Fleskes

1955 Ted Fleskes

1956 Ed Thompson

1957 Robert A. Henningsen

1958 Ted Fleskes

1959 Ted Fleskes

1960 R.J. Nichols

1961 Don McPike

1962 Fred Siegel

1963 Mike Stryker

1964 John Kendall

1965 Sid Williams

1966 Ford Knutsen

1967 J. Wilson Johnston

1968 Orson Kelly

1969 J. Wilson Johnston

1970 R.J. Nichols

1971 R.J. Nichols

1972 George Wiese

1973 C. Harold Weston

1974 Ed Palmrose

1975 Ed Palmrose

1976 Ernest Aiken

1977 Dr. Ed Palmrose

1978 Joe Player

1979 Willard Miller

1980 Ed Zuelke

1981 Fred Welch

1982 Merle Hanset

1983 Ed Palmrose

1984 Walter Rose

1985 C. Harold Weston

1986 Charles Starr

1987 Ray Beeber

1988 Tom Edlefsen

1989 Laddie Farrish

1990 Hal Light

1991 Roy Morgan

1992 Chet Becker

1993 Richard Knipe

1994 Richard Knipe

1995 Jerry Candari

1996 Jerry Candari

1997 Jon Palmberg

1998 Jon Palmberg

1999 Bob Canessa

2000 Bob Canessa

2001 Tom Carter

2002 Tom Carter

2003 Tom Carter

2004 George Mack, Sr.

2005 Jeff Leinassar

2006 George Mack, Sr.

2007 George Mack, Sr.

2008 Mike Graham

2009 Mike Graham

2010 Mike Graham

2011 Mike Graham

2012 Mike Graham

2013 John Lewis

2014 Sam Spicher

2015 Michael Healy

2016 Jamie Ihander

2017 Bret Stevens

2018 Patrick Regan

2019 Tom Mulflur

SUPER SENIORS (65-and-up)

Year Champion

1990 Larry Johanns

1991 Larry Godsey

1992 Larry Johanns

1993 Larry Godsey

1994 Ralph Dichter

1995 Larry Johanns

1996 Richard Knipe

1997 Spike Beeber

1998 Richard Knipe

1999 Richard Knipe

2000 Nick Staropoli

2001 Richard Knipe

2002 Allen Edwards

2003 Spike Beeber

2004 Lee Knight

2005 Jim Cartwright

2006 Albert Upsher

2007 George Wells

2008 George Wells

2009 Steve Ariens

2010 Tom Carter

2011 Bill Weed

2012 Ron Nakata

2013 Ron Nakata

2014 Rob Swingle

2015 David Vistica

2016 David Vistica

2017 Larry Wobbrock

2018 Jack Cartwright

2019 Gaylord Davis

