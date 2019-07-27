Oregon Coast Invitational
GRAND CHAMPIONS
Year Champion
1910 W.B. Mixter, Waverley
1911 Russell Smith, Waverley
1912 F.J. Finucane, Spokane CC
1913 H.K.B. Davis, Waverley
1914 Russell Smith, Waverley
1915 Russell Smith, Waverley
1916 Russell Smith, Waverley
1917 Rudie Wilhelm, Portland GC
1918 No Championship
1919 O.F. Willing, Waverley
1920 Ercel Kay, Salem
1921 Doug Nicol, Portland GC
1922 W.A. Norby, Eastmoreland
1923 Doug Nicol, Portland GC
1924 W.A. Norby, Eastmoreland
1925 Richard Lang, Seattle
1926 Jack Marshall, Portland GC
1927-30, No Tournament
1931 William Blaufus, Eastmoreland
1932 William Blaufus, Eastmoreland
1933 Jack Paulsen, Alderwood
1934 Ed Palmrose, Astoria
1935 Wesley Berner, City View
1936 George Will, Alderwood
1937 Robert Hofer, Inverness
1938 Robert Anderson, Astoria
1939 Kay Bridge, Eastmoreland
1940 Louis Rose, Eastmoreland
1941 Robert Anderson, Astoria
1942-45, No Tournament
1946 Glen Spivey, The Dalles
1947 Leon Hanset, Colwood
1948 William Johnson, Corvallis
1949 Robert Duden, Eastmoreland
1950 Elmer Hanegan, Eastmoreland
1951 James Miller, Oswego
1952 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1953 E.R. Jones, Colwood
1954 Justin Woods, McMinnville
1955 Justin Woods, McMinnville
1956 C. Harold Weston, Portland GC
1957 Don Kreiger, Columbia
1958 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1959 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1960 John Schlee
1961 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1962 Stu Schroeder
1963 Robert Swingle
1964 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1965 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1966 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1967 George Mack, Columbia Edgewater
1968 Wimpy Sargeant, Seattle GC
1969 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1970 Bob Canessa, Astoria
1971 George Mack, Columbia Edgewater
1972 Jay Robinson
1973 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1974 Ralph Dichter, Astoria
1975 Jay Robinson
1976 John Fought III, Tualatin
1977 Larry Giusti, Columbia Edgewater
1978 Bill Morrison, Portland GC
1979 Mitch Mooney, Astoria
1980 Jeff Leinassar, Astoria
1981 George Mack, Columbia Edgewater
1982 Mike Graham, Columbia/Astoria
1983 Mike Stoll, Portland GC
1984 Jeff Leinassar, Astoria
1985 George Mack, Columbia Edgewater
1986 Bob Harrington, Portland GC
1987 Matt Elmes, Astoria
1988 George Mack, Jr., Columbia Edgewater
1989 George Mack, Jr., Columbia Edgewater
1990 Mike Swingle, San Diego
1991 George Mack, Jr.
1992 Mike Adams, Columbia Edgewater
1993 Mitch Mooney, Castle Hill GC
1994 Scott Hval, Columbia Edgewater
1995 Bill Morrison, Astoria
1996 John Ward, Oswego Lake
1997 Mitch Mooney, Castle Hill GC
1998 Jeff Leinassar, Astoria
1999 David Jacobsen, Waverley
2000 David Jacobsen, Waverley
2001 Randy Heriot, Astoria
2002 David Jacobsen, Waverley
2003 John DeLong, Broadmoor
2004 Anthony Guindon, Astoria
2005 Mike Graham, Astoria
2006 Jay Ross, Pumpkin Ridge
2007 Jeff Canessa, Astoria
2008 John DeLong, Broadmoor
2009 Jeff Canessa, Astoria
2010 Jay Ross, Nike Golf Club
2011 Chris Shepard, Mint Valley
2012 Jack Whealdon, Capitol City
2013 Anthony Arvidson, Gainey Ranch
2014 Hogan Arey, U. Louisiana-Monroe
2015 Jack Whealdon, Tacoma CC
2016 Riley Elmes, Oregon Golf Club
2017 Riley Elmes, Oregon Golf Club
2018 Harrison Moir, Waverley
2019 Jon Holzgang, Columbia Edgewater
WOMEN’S
Year Champion
1910 Mrs. Richard Koehler
1911 Mrs. Peter Kerr
1912 Mrs. James Gillison
1913 Mrs. W.C. Skinner
1914 Mrs. C.H. Davis, Jr.
1915 Mrs. J.A. Daugherty
1916 Agnes Ford
1917 Mrs. C.H. Davis, Jr.
1918 No Tournament
1919 Frances Jacobs
1920 Mrs. S. Mays
1921 Mrs. J.A. Daugherty
1922 Mrs. Ercel Kay
1923 Mrs. L.W. Palmer, Jr.
1924 Mrs. R. Mersereau
1925 Frances Jacobs
1926 Dorothy Shubback
1927-30, No Tournament
1931 Mrs. B.E. Eva
1932 Mrs. B.E. Eva
1933 Frances Sellars
1934 Mrs. B.E. Eva
1935 Muriel Veatch
1936 Nancy Hurst
1937 Nancy Hurst
1938 Nancy Hurst
1939 Jessie Miller
1940 Jessie Miller
1941 Mrs. A. Hanson
1942-45, No Tournament
1946 Rosemary Grubbs
1947 Gracie De Moss
1948 Rosemary Grubbs
1949 Gracie De Moss
1950 Barbara Sorenson
1951 Barbara Snook
1952 Sue Rose
1953 Maud Borst
1954 Dorothy Burgess
1955 Barbara Snook
1956 Lillian Schassen
1957 Molly Murphy
1958 June Robinson
1959 Shirley Siegmund
1960 June Robinson
1961 June Robinson
1962 June Robinson
1963 Molly Cronin
1964 Molly Cronin
1965 Molly Cronin
1967 Mary Wolfe
1968 Mary Wolfe
1969 Molly Cronin
1970 Edean Ihlanfeldt
1971 Sybil Bowers
1972 Mary Swingle
1973 Mary Swingle
1974 Joan Berkis
1975 Mary Swingle
1976 Joan Berkis
1977 Ann Swanson
1978 Ann Swanson
1979 Mary Lou Mulflur
1980 Joan Berkis
1981 Joan Berkis
1982 Monica Shepherd
1983 Joan Berkis
1984 Molly Cronin
1985 Joan Forrester
1986 Renee Mack
1987 Charisse Spada
1988 Nancy Kessler
1989 Kathy Wentworth
1990 Lara Mack
1991 Charisse Spada-Borst
1992 Lara Mack
1993 Mary Lou Mulflur
1994 Lara Mack
1995 Joan Edwards-Powell
1996 Joan Edwards-Powell
1997 Cappy Mack
1998 Joan Edwards-Powell
1999 Joan Edwards-Powell
2000 Joan Edwards-Powell
2001 Joan Edwards-Powell
2002 Cappy Mack Gray
2003 Lara Mack Tennant
2004 Lara Mack Tennant
2005 Charisse Spada
2006 Lara Mack Tennant
2007 Kat Gerrish
2008 Lara Mack Tennant
2009 Amanda Jacobs
2010 Lara Mack Tennant
2011 Kat Gerrish
2012 Cappy Mack Gray
2013 Amanda Jacobs
2014 Amanda Jacobs
2015 Lara Mack Tennant
2016 Amanda Jacobs
2017 Lara Mack Tennant
2018 Lara Mack Tennant
2019 Gretchen Johnson
WOMEN'S SENIORS
Year Champion
2018 Dotty Johnson
2019 Mary Jacobs
JUNIOR/SENIORS (45-and-up)
Year Champion
1950 Lloyd Eckhardt
1951 Charles Shea III
1964 John Kendall
1965 George Wiese
1966 Bob Anderson
1967 Paul Prasil
1968 Jack Koenig
1969 Bob Grant
1970 Dale Fisher
1971 C. Harold Weston
1972 Steve Tiberg
1973 George Abrahamsen
1974 Jim Smead
1975 Jack Goodman
1976 Sam Tosti
1977 Jerry Driscoll
1978 Hal Light
1979 Ed Vranizan
1980 Lynn Reinholt
1981 Sev Harkson
1982 Hal Light
1983 Ralph Dichter
1984 Ralph Dichter
1985 Don Kreiger
1986 Lee Knight
1987 Lee Knight
1988 Ralph Dichter
1989 Lee Knight
1990 Mike Whitty
1991 Jon Palmberg
1992 Bob Bowen
1993 Richard Schroeder
1994 Lee Knight
1995 Barry Randall
1996 Barry Randall
1997 Jeff Leinassar
1998 Jack Cartwright
1999 Jack Cartwright
2000 Jack Cartwright
2001 Jack Cartwright
2002 Mike Brands
2003 Mike Brands
2004 Mike Brands
2005 Mike Brands
2006 Jack Cartwright
2007 Mike Brands
2008 Gary Angus
2009 Michael Healy
2010 Jack Cartwright
2011 Mike Brands
2012 Michael Healy
2013 Mitch Mooney
2014 Steve Hval
2015 Matt Elmes
2016 James Folk
2017 Matt Elmes
2018 Bill Winter
2019 Jim Alder
SENIORS (55-and-up)
Year Champion
1952 Millard Rosenblatt
1953 Millard Rosenblatt
1954 Ted Fleskes
1955 Ted Fleskes
1956 Ed Thompson
1957 Robert A. Henningsen
1958 Ted Fleskes
1959 Ted Fleskes
1960 R.J. Nichols
1961 Don McPike
1962 Fred Siegel
1963 Mike Stryker
1964 John Kendall
1965 Sid Williams
1966 Ford Knutsen
1967 J. Wilson Johnston
1968 Orson Kelly
1969 J. Wilson Johnston
1970 R.J. Nichols
1971 R.J. Nichols
1972 George Wiese
1973 C. Harold Weston
1974 Ed Palmrose
1975 Ed Palmrose
1976 Ernest Aiken
1977 Dr. Ed Palmrose
1978 Joe Player
1979 Willard Miller
1980 Ed Zuelke
1981 Fred Welch
1982 Merle Hanset
1983 Ed Palmrose
1984 Walter Rose
1985 C. Harold Weston
1986 Charles Starr
1987 Ray Beeber
1988 Tom Edlefsen
1989 Laddie Farrish
1990 Hal Light
1991 Roy Morgan
1992 Chet Becker
1993 Richard Knipe
1994 Richard Knipe
1995 Jerry Candari
1996 Jerry Candari
1997 Jon Palmberg
1998 Jon Palmberg
1999 Bob Canessa
2000 Bob Canessa
2001 Tom Carter
2002 Tom Carter
2003 Tom Carter
2004 George Mack, Sr.
2005 Jeff Leinassar
2006 George Mack, Sr.
2007 George Mack, Sr.
2008 Mike Graham
2009 Mike Graham
2010 Mike Graham
2011 Mike Graham
2012 Mike Graham
2013 John Lewis
2014 Sam Spicher
2015 Michael Healy
2016 Jamie Ihander
2017 Bret Stevens
2018 Patrick Regan
2019 Tom Mulflur
SUPER SENIORS (65-and-up)
Year Champion
1990 Larry Johanns
1991 Larry Godsey
1992 Larry Johanns
1993 Larry Godsey
1994 Ralph Dichter
1995 Larry Johanns
1996 Richard Knipe
1997 Spike Beeber
1998 Richard Knipe
1999 Richard Knipe
2000 Nick Staropoli
2001 Richard Knipe
2002 Allen Edwards
2003 Spike Beeber
2004 Lee Knight
2005 Jim Cartwright
2006 Albert Upsher
2007 George Wells
2008 George Wells
2009 Steve Ariens
2010 Tom Carter
2011 Bill Weed
2012 Ron Nakata
2013 Ron Nakata
2014 Rob Swingle
2015 David Vistica
2016 David Vistica
2017 Larry Wobbrock
2018 Jack Cartwright
2019 Gaylord Davis
