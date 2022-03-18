Between the North Coast’s steep cliffs and wide ocean vistas, serene waterways wind through the landscape, ripe for exploring by kayak, canoe or paddleboard.
Compact and easy to launch from the shore, these small water craft open up new territory to the eye and mind. Paddling through an estuary or inlet offers the chance to see wildlife, vegetation and the marine landscape from a new perspective.
Kayakers in the Columbia-Pacific region will find a variety of rivers, bays and lakes appropriate for varying skill levels. For those seeking calmer waters or a good place to take younger paddlers, visit the Broadway Park boat launch in Seaside. This riverside launch alleviates the concern of launching from the shore, and allows for a peaceful trip south along Neawanna Creek.
Other destinations appropriate for beginning and intermediate paddlers include the Lewis and Clark River, John Day River and Nehalem Bay. For a lakeside adventure free of tidal concerns, try Coffenbury Lake at Fort Stevens State Park in Warrenton. The lake is a popular spot for canoeing, fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding and more.
Experienced kayakers may want to try the exhilarating experience of ocean paddling in the Pacific, accessible through launching at Necanicum Estuary in Seaside or Ecola Creek in Cannon Beach. For ocean paddlers, timing is essential, as is having the proper equipment, skills and safety knowledge.
Those seeking expert-led trips or lessons can visit Columbia River Kayaking in Skamokawa, Washington. This group of guides offer courses and group tours infused with lessons about regional history and ecology. These guided trips are tailored to all kayaking levels, from beginner courses and routes to multi-day voyages along the lower Columbia.
On the Lewis and Clark River, kayakers can enjoy the scenery at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on their own by launching at the Netul Landing or enjoy guided tours in the summer led by park rangers.
For waterside rentals, arrange a delivery from Astoria’s Kaady Kayaks, offering colorful vessels at your location of choice. Farther south, Wheeler Marina at Nehalem Bay offers single and tandem kayak rentals, as well as stand up paddle boards, in an idyllic coastal setting perfect for an afternoon trip. Look out for seabirds, seals and even herds of local elk as you set out along the river.
Also available is SUP Manzanita, which offers guided paddleboard tours at Nehalem Bay.
When planning to spend time on the water, always be sure to check tide tables, as routes will be affected by the tides and currents. Observe area safety guidelines and stay aware of terrain and weather conditions. Always wear a personal flotation device, know safety signals and keep boats a safe distance apart from one another. Have a plan for emergencies, such as if your kayak flips. The best time to begin a kayak or canoe trip is often at slack tide, when waters are calmest.