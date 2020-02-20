Currently on vacation in California, Nike co-founder and current chairman emeritus Phil Knight took time to provide a statement on Dick Miller for The Astorian:
“Dick Miller has been one of my best friends for over 60 years. We have both had many highs and lows, but through all of them the friendship remained steadfast. As he approaches his final days he can look back at a lifetime of success: longtime marriage to one woman, Barbara, who 'never found him dull,' two loving children and a successful career in life insurance.
“But the one thing he did so very well, that many people don’t know, was run. He ran for Bill Bowerman at Oregon and had many outstanding races which were overshadowed by the greater accomplishments of his good friend Jim Grelle.
“It is his fond hope that his remaining time will allow him to see the new Hayward Field. Let all his many fans cheer him across that line.”
— Phil Knight
