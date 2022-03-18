Pickleball is king among many recreational enthusiasts on the North Coast.
With the coming of spring weather, pickleballers will soon be taking to the outdoor courts. Pickleball is readily available indoors, including at the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District gym in Seaside. The gym is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Admission is $3 for those who live in the Sunset Recreation District and $4 for all others. Discounts are also available for those involved in senior programs.
Gearhart features two outdoor courts at Pacific Way and S. Marion Avenue, which are both free and open to all. The Camp Rilea gym in Warrenton also has courts available on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for a $3 playing fee. No reservations are needed and all levels are welcome, with friendly coaching available. Loaner paddles and balls are also provided.
If you don’t mind traveling a little farther, four outdoor courts are available for the Nehalem Bay Pickleball and North Coast Recreation District in Nehalem.
On the north side of the Columbia, visit the Lighthouse Resort in Long Beach, Washington, where pickleball turnouts are good on Thursday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. At the resort, a professional player watches competitors as they tackle a game or two, then sets up a small tournament based on the players’ skill level.