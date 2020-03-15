With the cancellation of the state dance and drill team competition later this week, the last event of the season for the Astoria dance team Pizazz took place March 7 at Liberty High School.
The competition was a pre-state tune-up for five teams from the 1A to 4A levels, along with schools from the 5A and 6A levels.
Astoria placed second with a score of 82.0, 3.37 points behind first place Valley Catholic. Pizazz also scored higher than any of the 5A and 6A teams competing in the event.
“The team expressed energy and positivity after they danced,” said Pizazz coach Emily Madsen. “It was a great feeling, as a coach, to see the team exude such excitement. After the performance, we really appreciated the family members, opposing coaches and audience members who went out of their way to approach the team with flattering comments and congratulations.”
She added, “It made it feel like a win, regardless of the place outcome. We felt extremely supported and it gave us the competitive drive we need to finish strong.”
This year’s Pizazz routine was packed with different dance styles including contemporary, lyrical, ballet and jazz. The theme is “Take to the Sky.”
“Pizazz members dance as a flock of birds on a journey for adventure and discovery,” Madsen said.
Pizazz was to compete in the OSAA state championship event, which was scheduled for this Friday at Portland's Memorial Coliseum, before the OSAA decision to cancel all state tournament events for winter sports.
Before the event was cancelled, Madsen stated, “We hope to leave the floor with the audience wanting more, as the end brings a visually pleasing surprise, that the team has been waiting for state to reveal.”
