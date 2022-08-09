Finally, a more routine offseason for Astoria's Jordan Poyer.

No masks required, his youth football camp was back in session, the golf tournament made its second appearance, and Poyer will be entering the 2022 NFL season more motivated than ever.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.