The winner last weekend was Clatsop County, with a big assist from Jordan Poyer.
The Astoria graduate and current all-pro safety for the Buffalo Bills held his summer football camp Saturday at CMH Field, and Monday hosted his second annual “JP Open” golf tournament at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Along with money raised from the camp and the golf tournament —which included an auction after the tournament — the Jordan Poyer Foundation raised thousands of dollars for local high school athletic programs.
One item at the auction — a ticket for two to the Bills' home opener against Tennessee (Monday, Sept. 19) — sold for $40,000.
The auction included autographed helmets, cleats and jerseys, along with donated gifts.
And helping draw the spectators for the golf tournament was Poyer's fellow safety with the Bills, Micah Hyde.
Poyer and Hyde are considered by many as the top safety tandem in the NFL.
Earlier this year, Poyer contributed $10,000 through his foundation and donated an autographed jersey and helmet that raised $14,000 for the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation, for the hospital's upcoming project.
