Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills posted their seventh win of the season Sunday, 44-34 over the Seattle Seahawks.
Poyer had his first interception of the season in the win, intercepting a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone to halt an early Seattle drive.
Buffalo improved to 7-2, first place in the AFC East division, while the Seahawks slipped to 6-2.
Meanwhile, Poyer is having one of his best seasons, as he now leads the Bills in both total tackles (79) and solo tackles (60).
Earlier this season, Pro Football Focus rated the 2009 graduate of Astoria High School as the second best safety in the league.
Buffalo plays next Sunday at Arizona.
