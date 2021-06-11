Astoria's Jordan Poyer will be holding a personal workout session Monday night at 7 p.m. at CMH Field. An autograph session will be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Poyer's annual summer football camp has been canceled, but the Buffalo Bills' safety will be in Astoria over the weekend, helping with fundraising efforts for Astoria High School.
Donations for Monday's workout and autograph sessions will be accepted (pictures and T-shirts are available), and all proceeds will go to Astoria High School.
In addition, Poyer is hosting a golf tournament June 20 at the Astoria Golf & Country Club. Poyer is matching tournament entry fees, with proceeds to support Astoria athletics. To register, call Astoria athletic director Howard Rub at 503-298-9419.