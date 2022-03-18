The Astoria Parks and Recreation Department will now offer a year-round recreational swim program at the Astoria Aquatic Center, which is fully open once again after pandemic cancellations and recent facility repairs.
Beginner and intermediate swimming practice will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m., while advanced swimming practice will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Level placement and swimmer readiness evaluations can be scheduled by contacting aquatic supervisor Terra Patterson at tpatterson@astoria.or.us.
Swimmers in the program will participate in dryland and aquatic exercise drills along with team building activities. Program fees are $50 per month for a two day per week schedule and $75 per month for three day per week schedule. There is also a one time registration fee of $25.
The Astoria Aquatic Center features four pools as well as a large fitness center. The pools include a six lane, 25 yard lap pool, a recreation pool and “lazy river,” a hot tub and a heated kids’ pool.
Prices per session for drop-in participants are $7.50 for adults ages 18 to 61, $5.50 for youth ages 3 to 17, $5.50 for seniors ages 62 and above or $18 per family of up to five members.
Monthly passes can be purchased at $65 for adults, $50 for youth and seniors and $85 per family. Discounted rates are also available for those who sign up for monthly recurring deductions from a savings or checking account. For more information on the Astoria Aquatic Center, including hours and rates, visit www.astoriaparks.com