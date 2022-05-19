Local Oregon High School Equestrian Team coach Brittany Israel, front, with her state qualifying riders and horses. From left, Kaylie Poe, Signe Rickenbach, Alivia Rickenbach, Oshi Ward and McKenna Roberts.
Seaside’s Oshi Ward, atop her horse ‘Flash,’ and McKenna Roberts both competed in the recent state championships in Redmond.
Clatsop County’s own Oregon High School Equestrian Team recently completed the first part of its postseason schedule, and returned from central Oregon with three medals.
“What a great season for all my athletes,” said coach Brittany Israel, whose team included riders from Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton.
“We were one team with three schools,” she said. “We are saying goodbye to three awesome seniors, Alicia Cano and McKenna Roberts from Seaside and Alivia Rickenbach from Astoria.”
After a regular season that included three events, the Clatsop County team had two riders qualify for state competition, held last week in Redmond.
Roberts and her horse “Jackson,” and Oshi Ward, with “Flash,” both Seaside athletes, had qualified for state, where Ward won one gold and two bronze medals.
Ward and Flash won the two bronze medals on the second day, for taking third out of 35 in Barrels, and another for a third place showing out of 31 in Pole Bending.
The two won a gold medal, taking first out of 13 riders in Breakaway Roping.
Roberts and Jackson took eighth out of 20 riders in Saddle Seat.
And the season isn’t officially over. As a result of their three medals, Ward and Flash qualified to compete at the Pacific Northwest Invitational Championships, held June 17 to June 19 at Moses Lake, Washington, where the top five individuals from Oregon and Washington state will compete against each other.
“Oshi and Flash have had an amazing first year of OHSET, and I couldn’t be prouder,” Israel said. Roberts and Ward “both represented Seaside High School above and beyond.”
In the overall season results, some of the highlight marks in various events included: A gold medal for Roberts and Jackson in Saddle Seat, and gold medals for Ward and Flash in both Barrels and Steer Daubing.
Also, silver medals for Roberts and Jackson in Showmanship and Ward and Flash in Breakaway Roping, and a bronze for Ward and Flash in Pole Bending.
Israel’s final list of athletes for the 2022 season included Alivia Rickenbach (with horses “Athena” and “Sage”) and Signe Rickenbach (“Timber”) from Astoria. Eve Espelien was unable to compete because of an injury.
In addition to Roberts and Ward, Seaside participants included Alicia Cano (“Moon”), Matthew Cano (“Sailor”), Lindsey McCarthy (“Cosmo”) and groomer Theia McCarthy.
The lone rider from Warrenton was Kaylie Poe, with horses “Emma” and “MoPoe.”