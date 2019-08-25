It isn't often when some locals make the awards stand in the Hood to Coast.
But this year's list of winners included three Astoria runners in the “High School Challenge” portion of the 2019 Hood to Coast, which included 26 teams.
Astoria High School students John Clement, 14, and Sophie Long, 16, were part of the “Oregon Road Runners,” who blitzed over the hill from Portland to Seaside (129 miles) in 12 hours, 51 minutes, 34 seconds, topping the second place Bushnell Bushwackers (14:00:34) by over an hour.
Astoria 14-year-old Jack Colquhoun also ran for the Road Runners.
Clement, a freshman-to-be at Astoria, helped build the team, which included friends he races with in USA Track & Field competition.
In addition to Colquhoun and Long, the “dream team” of high school runners had Central Catholic's Liam Murphy, Wesley Shipsey and Tristan Sullivan, Logan Law from Milwaukie, and Carter Cutting from Wilsonville.
Each runner ran 15 to 21 miles in three legs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.