Hood to Coast high school runners

The Oregon Road Runners, from left to right: Sophie Long (Astoria), Carter Cutting (Wilsonville), Wesley Shipsey (Central Catholic), John Clement (Astoria), Tristan Sullivan (Central Catholic), Logan Law (Milwaukie) and Liam Murphy (Central Catholic).

 Chris Long

It isn't often when some locals make the awards stand in the Hood to Coast.

But this year's list of winners included three Astoria runners in the “High School Challenge” portion of the 2019 Hood to Coast, which included 26 teams.

Astoria High School students John Clement, 14, and Sophie Long, 16, were part of the “Oregon Road Runners,” who blitzed over the hill from Portland to Seaside (129 miles) in 12 hours, 51 minutes, 34 seconds, topping the second place Bushnell Bushwackers (14:00:34) by over an hour.

Astoria 14-year-old Jack Colquhoun also ran for the Road Runners.

Clement, a freshman-to-be at Astoria, helped build the team, which included friends he races with in USA Track & Field competition.

In addition to Colquhoun and Long, the “dream team” of high school runners had Central Catholic's Liam Murphy, Wesley Shipsey and Tristan Sullivan, Logan Law from Milwaukie, and Carter Cutting from Wilsonville.

Each runner ran 15 to 21 miles in three legs.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

